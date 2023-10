MSSA Tennis: Samradnyee, Vivaan Emerge MSSA Champions

Vijay Gohil

Samradnyee Dalvi of Canossa Convent, High School and Vivaan Karande (Bombay Scottish, Mahim) emerged on top winning the girls and boys under-16 tennis titles respectively, in the Mumbai Schools Sports Association inter-school tennis championship, at the Bombay Gymkhana, here on Friday.

The Canossa Convent lass Samradnyee got the better of Moyee Kamat of Nalanda Public School 6-3 while in the corresponding boys section, Bombay Scottish's Vivaan Karande defeated Nirvaan Thingbaijan of Podar International, Cambridge, Santacruz 6-2 to lift the crowns.

Samika Khanna of Dhirubhai Ambani ennexed the girls under-14 title, her maiden after finishing semifinalists last year.

In the Vritika Shah also of Bombay Scottish, Mahim scored a 6-2 verdict against Shamiksha Shetty (IEs, VN Sule).

Results (all the top four finishers)

Boys

U-16

1) Vivaan Karande (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim)

2) Nirvaan Thingbaijam (Podar International Cambridge, Santacruz)

3) Omesh Auti (IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium,Dadar)

4) Vihaan Jain (BD Somani International School, Cuffe Parade)

U-14

1) Aarav Mulay (Dhirubhai Ambani International School,BKC)

2) Ansh Jalota (Chatrabhuj Narsee School, Kandivali)

3) Arnav Singh (Podar International School,Powai)

4) Jerin Nadar Rajan (Our Lady of Perpetual Succor, Chembur

U-12

1) Aarav Shah (Bombay International School, Babulnath)

2) Shivan Tyagi (Hiranandani Foundation School International, Powai)

3) Aarush Thariani (Arya Vidya Mandir, Juhu)

4) Viyaan Kurani (Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu)Under-10: Aadvik Khanna bt Abir Sukhani 7-5

U-10

1) Aadvik Khanna (Dhirubhai Ambani International School BKC)

2) Abir Sukhani (Vibgyor High, Goregaon West)

3) Rivaan Parmar (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim)

4) Devin Pittan (Arya Vidya Mandir, Bandra West)

Girls

Under-16:

1) Samradnyee Dalvi (Canossa Convert High School,Andheri)

2) Shrimoyee Kamat (Nalanda Public School, Mulund)

3) Zainab Mahetar (Podar International Cambridge Santacruz, West)

4) Anushkaa Mohatta (BD Somani International School,Cuffe Parade)

Under-14:

1) Samika Khanna (Dhirubhai Ambani International School, BKC)

2) Rheea Goyal (Hill Spring International School)

3) Arisa Takei (American school of Bombay,BKC)

4) Nirvi Solanki (Jamnabai Narsee School, Juhu)

Under-12

1) Vritika Shah (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim)

2) Shamiksha Shetty (IES VN Sule Guruji English, Matunga)

3) Maitrie Sharma (Seth Juggiyal Podar Academy, Malad)

4) Sujata Dhwale (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim

Under-10

1) Vrissa Chhatwani (Billabong High International School, Andheri)

2) Maya Rasquinha (Bombay Scottish School, Mahim)

3) Khiana Shah (JBCN International School, Parel)

4) Sharada Aiyar (The Cathedral and John Connon, Fort)

