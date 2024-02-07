MSSA Cricket: Ira Jadhav's Half-Century Powers Shardashram Vidyamandir To Victory

Ira Jadhav's half-century helped Shardashram Vidyamandir beat Oxford Public School by eight wickets in the Manoramaben Apte Trophy under-16 girls' tournament at Parsee Gymkhana, organised by the MSSA.

Ira's unbeaten 55 was the knock that helped Shardashram cross the line.

In other quarterfinals, St. Joseph Convent High School’s medium pacers Aavika Kharatmal claimed five wkts haul along with her teammate Vedika Swami, who took four wickets and helped bundle out Pawar Public School in just 15 runs of 5.1 overs.

They later won the match in just nine balls while St. Colomba School beat RR Educational Trust by seven wickets as southpaw Kasturi Shah remained unbeaten on 33 runs.

Brief Scores: 1. Oxford Public School : 81/2 in 12 overs Dhruvi Trivedi 41 not out 38 balls, 4x4s) lost to Shardashram Vidyamandir : 82/2 in 8.4 overs Ira Jadhav 55 not out, 33 balls, 6x4s, 1x6s) by 8 wkts.

RR Educational Trust English Medium School : 60/4 in 12 overs lost to St. Colomba School : 61/3 in 8.4 overs Kasturi Shah (LHB) 33 not out, 29 balls, 5x4s) by 7 wkts.

Pawar Public School : 15 all out in 5.1 overs Aavika Kharatmal (RAM) 5/10 (2-0-10-5) Vedika Swami(RAM) 4/4 (2.1-0-04-4) lost to St.Joseph Convent High School : 16/1 in 1.3 overs by 9 wkts.

Aavika Kharatmal (RAM) of St. Joseph Convent High School