MSSA Basketball: St. Dominic Savio High School hold their nerves in thriller

Bombay Scottish Mahim and Bombay International School girls in action |

St. Dominic Savio High School held their nerves to prevail over CNM & ND Parekh ‘A’ 18-17 in the MSSA U-13 boys basketball knockout tournament. Bombay Scottish Mahim maintained their dominance with 18-13 win over Jamnabai Narsee School Vile Parle. Their U-13 boys also registered 17-10 win over AVM Bandra West.

Scottish girls outplayed Bombay International School 18-8 in the girls U-13 category. If that wasn't enough to gauge their superiority Scottish girls came all guns blazing against St Anthony’s Chembur to blank them 16-0.

Results Boys U-13

Bombay Scottish Mahim 18 beat Jamnabai Narsee School Vile Parle 13; CNM & ND Parekh ‘A’ 17 lost to St. Dominic Savio High School 18; Bombay Scottish Powai 3 lost to Nahar International School 13; Don Bosco International School 19 lost to Children’s Academy, Kandivali 21; AVM Bandra West 10 lost to Bombay Scottish Mahim 17; St. Dominic Savio 18 beat Podar International School Powai, CBSE 2; Cathedral & John Connon School ‘A’ 7 lost to Nahar International School 9; Children’s Academy, Kandivali 6 lost to St. Joseph’s High School Wadala ‘A’ 24

Girls U-13

Bombay Scottish Mahim 18 beat Bombay International School 8; Bai Avabai Framji Petit 10 beat Sri Sri Ravishankar 2; Janaki Devi Public School 3) lost to Bombay Scottish Powai 16; HFS International Powai 3 lost to Nita Mukesh Ambani 8; St Anthony’s Chembur 0 lost to Bombay Scottish Mahim 16; Bai Avabai Framji Petit 10 lost to Don Bosco International School 22; Cathedral & John Connon School ‘A’ 18 lost to Bombay Scottish Powai 8; Nita Mukesh Ambani 20 beat Auxillium Convent School 0; Bombay Scottish Powai 12 beat Don Bosco Borivali 2