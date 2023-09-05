MSSA Awards: MSSA Honours Budding Cricketers

Mumbai Schools Sports Association (MSSA) awarded the Harish Shield and Giles Shield players who have did well in the last edition of the championship, in a function which was held at the BKC, here recently.

In all 14 players were picked up from Harish Shield and Giles shield and former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar was the chief guest and gave away the awards for the budding players of these trophies which has produced many international cricketers which includes, Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar and Dilip Vengsarkar himself to name a few.

"The Harris Shield is an inter-school cricket tournament, which has been held in Mumbai since 1897," said nadim Menon, the secretary MSSA.

Harris Shield and Giles Shield Cricket Tournaments organised by Mumbai Schools Sports Association are a stepping stone for more than 60 living Test cricketers of Mumbai. The other games organised have also produced a large number of sportsmen and sportswomen who have represented our country in their respective sport at the Asian Games, Comman Wealth Games and at the Olympics.

And the winners are...

Harris Shield:

Batters: Nishad Raza Mirza, Tanvir Chauhan, Sunny Singh, Sharan Shauya, Deven Shinde, Eklavya Khade, Shreyansh Rai

All-rounder: Swayam Salil, Agasthya Bangera

Pace bowler: Karthik Kumar

Spinners: Saad Khan, Aarya Gaikwad, Prasoor Singh, On Shah

Giles Shield:

Batters: Harshwardhan Barmukh, Agney Aadi, Laxman Vishwalarma, Devansnh Trivedi, Ayush Shete, Ved Tendulkar

Seamers: Vardhan Patel, Dhairya Rasam, Vedant Bane

Spinners: Amav Lad, Shree Varwalkar, Aarav Malhotra, Vedant Gore

