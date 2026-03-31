MP News: MD Drug Factory Operating In Garb Of Poultry Farm Busted In Ratlam; 3 Booked, 100 Kg Suspicious Chemicals Seized

MP News: MD Drug Factory Unearthed At Poultry Farm Busted In Ratlam, 3 Accused Booked | Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Police busted an MD drug manufacturing unit operating in the garb of a poultry farm in Madhya Pradesh's Ratlam on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. Three accused have been booked so far.

According to reports, around 3:00 AM—the police in the Piploda police station area, acting on a tip-off, busted the illegal factory in village of Borkheda.

Three accused apprehended

During the operation, the police apprehended more than three accused at the scene while they were actively manufacturing MD drugs.

Police officials have not yet disclosed the identities of the accused or the exact quantity of seized contraband. A detailed briefing on the case is expected soon.

According to reports, MD drugs were being illegally manufactured within this poultry farm, which is situated on agricultural land. Upon receiving the intelligence, a joint team—comprising personnel from the Piploda police station and the Jaora Cyber ​​Cell conducted a raid on the premises.

Reports emerging from the raid indicate that the police recovered approximately 600 grams of MD drugs and over 100 kilograms of suspicious chemicals.

Preliminary investigations have confirmed that these chemicals were being utilised for the synthesis of MD drugs.

Second raid within two-and-a-half months

Notably, This is the second major drug bust in the region within a span of two-and-a-half months. Earlier, on January 16, police had uncovered another illegal MD manufacturing unit in Chiklana village under Kalukheda police station limits in Jaora.

That operation was executed through a raid conducted around 1:00 AM on a house situated behind a mosque. During that operation, the police recovered over 10 kilograms of MD drugs, drums filled with large quantities of chemicals, equipment used in the manufacture of MD, a 12-bore shotgun, 91 live cartridges, two peacocks, and sandalwood logs.

Read Also MP News: Drone Surveillance Leads To Major Opium Seizure In Neemuch

Police to Soon Uncover the Entire Gang

Currently, the police have taken the accused individuals apprehended in the Borkheda case into custody and have commenced their interrogation. The police assured that a detailed investigation into the matter is underway, and the entire gang will be exposed soon.