MP News: Drone Surveillance Leads To Major Opium Seizure In Neemuch

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Ratangarh police arrested a person in connection with illegal opium cultivation in village Luhariya Jat on Wednesday as part of an ongoing crackdown on narcotics in the district.

Acting on a tip-off received at the Jat police outpost, a police team conducted drone surveillance over agricultural fields in the village.

During the operation, officers found illegally cultivated opium plants concealed within a standing cotton crop in a field belonging to the accused later identified as Hiralal Mali (43), a resident of Luhariya Jat under Ratangarh police station limits.

Upon inspection and official weighing, police seized 11,600 green opium plants weighing 9.76 quintals, with an estimated market value of around Rs 97.60 lakh. After completing legal formalities, the seized plants were confiscated under the relevant provisions of the NDPS Act, 1985. The accused has been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

The operation was carried out under the direction of SP Ankit Kumar Jaiswal, supervised by ASP Naval Singh Sisodiya and SDOP Jawad Rohit Rathore. The action was led by Station House Officer Inspector Manoj Singh Jadon along with his team.

Illegal opium seized in Singoli

Singoli police seized 78.920 kilograms of illegally cultivated opium plants from a field in village Athwa Bujurg and arrested one accused during a special anti-narcotics drive on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the Singoli police team raided a field owned by Ratanlal (36) son of Kanhaiyalal, a resident of AthwaBujurg. Police found illegal opium plants cultivated between mustard crops. After official weighing, 78.920 kilograms of green opium plants valued at approximately Rs 7.90 lakh were seized under the NDPS Act. The accused was arrested and further investigation is underway.