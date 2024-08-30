 MFA Second Division League: Resilient Catholic Gymkhana Crowned Division II Champions
FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 30, 2024, 08:04 PM IST
MUMBAI FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION

A spirited Catholic Gymkhana football team were crowned champions, winning the Second Division League 2023-2024 of the Mumbai Football Association. Catholic Gymkhana beat Somaiya FC 2-1 in the final Super-3 championship match at the Neville D'Souza ground, Bandra on Friday morning.

The champions Catholic Gymkhana won both their Super-3 championship matches as they had earlier defeated Ruffians FC 4-3 in a closely fought match. Ruffians finished runners-up after defeating Somaiya 1-0 in the opening match.

Catholic Gymkhana boys, as usual, put up a determined performance, enjoyed more possession, and created better chances. Their efforts were rewarded with two goals, one in each half.

Industrious midfielder Curt DeMello with a rasping 25-yard drive scored the opening goal in the 33rd minute of the first half as Catholic Gymkhana went into the break with a slender 1-0 advantage.

Immediately on resumption, right-wing back Joshua D’Souza with a long-range effort struck the second goal to give Catholic Gymkhana a 2-0 cushion.

Somaiya continued to press forward and did well to reduce the margin of defeat by scoring one goal through Vijay Naidu late in the game.

Result: Catholic Gymkhana 2 (Curt DeMello, Joshua D’Souza) beat Somaiya FC U-21 1 (Vijay Naidu).

