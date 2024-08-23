MFA League: Rohan Pagdhare Saves The Day for Catholic Gymkhana

Catholic Gymkhana got the better of Ground Mechanix 8-7 via the sudden death tie-breaker in a Second Division play-off knockout match of the Mumbai Football Association league 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Friday. The match finished in a 1-1 draw and was locked 5-all at the end of the first set of five penalties.

Rohan Pagdhare saved the day for Catholic Gymkhana bringing off a timely save of Mayrick Lobo in the sudden death to seal Catholic Gymkhana’s win and a passage to the 3-team championship round-robin league.

The Gymkhana boys had more ball possession but were kept in check by some brilliant work at the back by the Ground Mechanix backline.

Catholic Gymkhana managed to take the lead when their skipper Mohit Chandiramani converted a penalty in the 29th minute. The penalty was awarded after Catholic Gymkhana’s striker Kaustubh Meher was fouled inside the penalty area.

Ground Mechanix immediately hit back and got the equalizer through a well-designed move down the right flank with Aditya Jamble finishing with an on-the-run shot in the 34th minute.

In the second half, both team failed to add to the score board and the penalties was enforced to settle the issue

In the shootout, Catholic Gymkhana successfully converted through Chandiramani, Aryan Hukumchand, Aman Meher, Rohan Paghdare, Joshua D’Souza, Vipul Pagdhare, and Kaustubh Meher. Ground Mechanix scored through Jamble, Krunal Badekar, Shaf Shahid, Vicky Anthony, Amir Sayyed, and Karan Kapoor.

Rohan Pagdhare who replaced goalkeeper Vipul Pagdhare in goal showed good anticipation to save Lobo’s attempt from the penalty spot and secured Catholic Gymkhana’s win.

Results – Second Div play-off: Catholic Gymkhana 8 (Mohit Chandiramani 2, Aryan Hukumchand, Aman Meher, Rohan Paghdare, Joshua D’Souza, Vipul Pagdhare, Kaustubh Meher) beat Ground Mechanix 7 (Kamble Aditya 2, Krunal Badekar, Shaf Shahid, Vicky Anthony, Amir Sayyed, Karan Kapoor).