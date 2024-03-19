MFA League: Oranje FC And Bombay Gymkhana Play Out Exciting Draw To Share Points

Oranje FC Under-23 and Bombay Gymkhana shared the spoils as they were locked in an exciting 3-3 draw in a Super Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Tuesday.

The young Oranje FC Under-23 scored through their prolific goal-scorer Egan Fernandes, Kamal Rawte and Zothanpuia S., while Bombay Gymkhana put a solid fighting performance and their consistent striker Anas Vadgama struck two goals while Saif Caleb added one to force the draw and division of two points.

FC Mumbaikar Youth dished out a solid combined performance and handed Malwani Sports Club a thumping 6-0 defeat in a Second Division match of the Mumbai District Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024 and played at the Air India Colony ground, Kalina.

Played as a perfect unit FC Mumbaikar dominated play from the start and scored at regular intervals to outplay their opponents who found the going tough.

Strikers Sonu Yadav, Rahul Kumar and Eshaan Khandekar all struck a brace of goals each to complete FC Mumbaikars' massive margin of victory.

Earlier, in another match of the same division, SG Bharat FC also had things much their own way and blanked Stangerz SC by a comfortable 3-0 scoreline. Tanishq Shetty, Jake Shah and Glakson Mascarenhas were responsible for scoring a goal each to complete the winning tally.

Results – Second Div: FC Mumbaikar Youth 6 (Sonu Yadav 2, Rahul Kumar 2, Eshaan Khandekar 2) beat Malwani SC 0.

SG Bharat FC 3 (Tanishq Shetty, Jake Shah, Glakson Mascarenhas) beat Stangerz SC 0.

Super Div: Oranje FC Under-23 3 (Egan Fernandes, Kamal Rawte, Zothanpuia S.) drew with Super Div: Bombay Gymkhana 3 (Anas Vadgama 2, Saif Caleb).