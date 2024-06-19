MFA League: Anstrengung United Rally To Down Fuego Tormento In First Division Match

Anstrengung United showed tremendous fighting qualities as they recovered from a 0-2 deficit to put it across Fuego Tormento by a thrilling 4-3 margin in a tense First Division match of the Mumbai Football Association (MFA) League 2023-2024, played at the Neville D’Souza ground, Bandra on Wednesday.

Striker Yash Nikalje scored two goals while Austin D’Souza and Alok Thakkar scored one each to help Anstrengung snatch the win. For Fuego Tormento prolific striker Tanveer Madaan hit the target twice while Ryan D’Souza got one.

In another match of the same division, Fr. Agnel Gymkhana riding on goals from Aditya Pohankar and Enos Gurung managed to get the better of MH Oranje FC by a comfortable 2-0 scoreline.

In the third match, Regal Sports Foundation managed to overcome Rhino FC 2-1. Strikers Karan Prajapati and Govind Thapa scored for Regal SF and Saarim K. scored Rhino FC’s lone goal.

Fuego Tormento started in aggressive fashion and scored twice inside 20 minutes with Madaan finding the back of the Anstrengung net in the fifth minute. Later, D’Souza scored the second to give his team a 2-0 cushion.

But, a determined Anstrengung scored two quick goals in the dying moments of the first half. In the final minute Nikalje scored the first of his two goals before D’Souza scored in the third minute of added time to help his team restore parity and go in the break on even terms at 2-all.

The second session was also a closely contested affair as both teams continued to create chances and in the 61st minute Anstrengung for the first time went ahead when Nikalje netted his second and the team’s third goal. Fuego Tormento bounced back and drew level when Madaan once again found the net in the 75th minute. But, Alok Thakkar dented their hopes as he scored a late, crucial fourth goal for Anstrengung United and to secure a tight win.

Results – First Div: Fr. Agnel Gymkhana 2 (Aditya Pohankar, Enos Gurung) beat MH Oranje FC 0.

Regal SF 2 (Karan Prajapati, Govind Thapa) beat Rhino FC 1 (Saarim K.).

Anstrengung United 4 (Yash Nikalje 2, Austin D’Souza, Alok Thakkar) beat Fuego Tormento 3 (Tanveer Madaan 2, Ryan D’Souza).