MCF-GMAAA Annual Inter-School And Junior College Swimming Championships: Rudrakshi Tambulwadkar, Rupak Joshi Emerge Champions

Rudrakshi Tambulwadkar and Rupak Joshi showcased their swimming prowess, emerging as the top performers in the under-19 girls and boys categories at the MCF-GMAAA Annual Inter-school and Junior college swimming championships. The event, held at Borivali’s Mandeshwar Civic Federation’s swimming pool, witnessed a remarkable display of talent.

In the under-19 girls section, Rudrakshi achieved a stunning double victory by securing first place in both the 50m and 100m freestyle events. Meanwhile, Rupak Joshi dominated the final day, leaving a lasting impression by setting three new meet records. Notably, six new records were established in total, all attributed to male swimmers. Among them were Moiz Chawdhary from KC College in the under-19 category, and under-15 talents Om Satam from Holy Cross and Fateh Chahal from Jamnabai Narsee. Shruti Swamy claimed the honors in the girls under-15 section, adding to the overall excitement of the championships.

However, the Dhirubhai Ambani girl Shruti Swamy, was the cynosure of all eyes, as she made clean sweep of the pool, winning five golds in the girls under-15 section.

Individual champions in various age groups:

GIRLS: (Under-19): Rudrakshi Tambulwadkar (Jiten Mody Jr College)- 2 golds in 100m and 50 m freestyles. (U-17): Tannishtha Nair (SVIS, Kandivali)- 4 golds (100m back stroke, 100m butterfly, 50m free style and 100m Ind. medley. (U-15): Shruti Swamy (Dhirubhai Ambani)- 5 Golds (50m and 100 m free style, 100m back stroke, 100m butterfly and 100m Ind. Medley). (U-13): Dhruti Shroff (CNM)- 4 Golds (50m free style, 50m butterfly, 50m breast stroke and 100m Ind. medley). (U-11): Amatullah Dholkawala (J.B. Petit)- 2 Golds (50m free style and 100m Ind. Medley). (U-9): Myrah Deshpande (Oberoi Int.) – 2 Golds (50m Free style and 100m Ind.. Medley). (U-7): Pahel Shah (RS Bajaj AVM)- 3 Golds (25m Breast stroke, 25 m Butterfly and 25m Free style).

BOYS: (U-19): Rupak Joshi (ML Dahanuar)- 3NMR+1 BMR). (U-17): Shubham Joshi (Holy Angels)- 5 Golds (100m Breast stroke, 100m Butterfly, 50m and 100 m free style and 100m Ind Medley). (U-15): Om Satam (Holy Cross) -1 NMR – 50m Free style). (U-13): Utkkarsh Mehta (Oberoi Int.) – 3 Golds (100m Free style, 50m Breast stroke, 100m Free style and 100m Ind. Medley) . (U-11): Rivan Kolahi (JBCN Int, Parel) – 2 Golds (50m Free style and 100m Ind. Medley). (U-9): Ahan Dave (VCW Arya Vidyamandir)- 1 Gold. (U-7): Shauraya Agnihotri ( RN Podar) – 1 Gold.