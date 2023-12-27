MCC (Elite) Pro-40 League: Soham Dhumal Helps MCC Get Closer To Top

Soham Dhumal’s hurricane 101 off 52 ball brought smiles back on the face of former champions MCC (Red) as they thrashed table-topper MCC (Green) in the MCC (Elite) Pro-40 league, played at Oval Maidan here. This win brought “Red” just two points behind “Green” , who are on eight points to top the group.

Batting first, “Red” hit up 318 for seven with Soham at his aggressive best while he rattled up century off just 52 balls. Later, as “Green” were chasing such a huge total, Soham ( 2/27) bowling in tandem with Harish Tripathi (3/2) bundled them out for 144.

Brief scores: MCC Pro-40 (Elite) League: MCC (Red) 318/7 ( Soham Dhumal 101; Harsh Tripathi 39, Shashank Kumar 38; Ganesh Alwe 3/31) bt MCC (Green) 144 all out (Mridul Manohar 35, Prateek Pusalkar 34, Siddhant Honrao 32;Harsh Tripathi 3/2, Soham Dhumal 2/27) by 174 runs. MOM: Soham Dhdumal.

MCC (Green) 213/7 of f 40 overs (Diyan Kubadia 67, Aryan Lhane 46; Pulkit Rai 3/19) bt MCC (Yellow) 70 all out .