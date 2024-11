MCA Women’s Cricket League: All-Rounder Janhavi Kate Stars With Bat And Ball

Fort Youngsters’ all-rounder Janhavi Kate scored an unbeaten 134 runs and took 4 wickets for 19 runs. |

An outstanding all-round showing with bat and ball from Janhavi Kate with unbeaten 134 runs (105-balls, 17x4) and four wickets for 19 runs was the highlight of Fort Youngsters’ 125-run win against Glorious CC in a second-round match of the third MCA Women’s Cricket League played at the Yashwant Nagar ground, Virar on Thursday.

Fort Youngsters batting first, got off to a rousing start with opener Janhavi leading the charge. Janhavi received good support from number 4 bat Heeya Pandit, who scored a 67-ball 57 runs as Fort Youngsters’ innings closed at 266 for 8 wickets, 40 overs.

Later, Janhavi and Heeya (2 for 32) fashioned Glorious CC’s collapse, dismissing them for 141 in 34.1 overs. Sadhavi Sanjay 43 runs and Shraddha Shetty 27 runs were the only batters to get runs on the board.

Dr. D.Y. Patil opener Khushi Thakkar smashed an unbeaten 134 runs. |

Dr. D.Y. Patil SA’s opening bat Khushi Thakkar was also in cracking form and smashed an unbeaten 134 runs (170-balls, 14x4) and Shivani Lokhande scored 62 runs to steer their team to a commanding total of 259 for 4 in 37 overs. Gargi Salunkhe claimed 3 wickets for 54 runs. Later, D.Y. Patil bowlers dismissed National CC for 96 runs in 37.2 overs. Sanjana Jakhriya claimed 3 wickets for 15 and all-rounder Shivani picked 2 for 12 to ensure D.Y. Patil recorded a 263 runs victory.

Maharashtra Young Cricketers opener Jaini Shah also registered a century scoring 110 runs (122-balls, 9x4,2x6) as they finished their innings at 221 for 5 in 40 overs. Later, Riddhi Goswami (4 for 22) bowled well to bowl out J. Bhatia SC for a measly 74 runs 29.2 overs and clinch a 147 runs victory.

Sainath SC medium pacer Pearl Correira claimed six wickets for 21 runs |

Meanwhile, medium pacer Pearl Correia with impressive figures of 6 for 21 runs helped Sainath SC defeat Dashing SC by 77 runs in another match. Batting first, Sainath SC were bowled out for 147 in 39.1 overs. Nidhi Gharat 49 runs and Shreeni Soni 30 runs were Sainath’s top scorers, while Purti Naik took 4 for 23 runs. In response Dashing SC were bundled out 70 runs in 23.5 overs. Pearl did all the damage while Vedika Patil grabbed 2 for 10 runs.

Brief scores: Sainath SC 147 all out, 39.1 overs (Nidhi Gharat 49, Shreeni Soni 30; Purti Naik 4/23) beat Dashing SC 70 all out, 23.5 overs (Pearl Correia 6/21, Vedika Patil 2/10) by 77 runs.

Indian Dynamite CC 157 all out, 38 overs (Tanvi Parab 29, Vidhi Udeshi 27; Avani Khandagale 3/18, Vaishnavi Palav 3/37) lost Bhiwandi Taluka CA 158 for 6, 32.3 overs (Janhavi Nigade 34*, Ruchita Nachankar 31) by four wickets.

Victory CC 150 all out, 32.1 overs (Mahek Pokar 51, Mansi Tiwari 29; Manjiri Gawade 5/19, Aditi Surve 3/31) lost Dilip Vengsarkar Foundation 151 for 1, 32.1 overs (Sanika Chalke 72*, Sara Samant 69) by nine wickets.

Maharashtra Young Cricketers 221 for 5, 40 overs (Jaini Shah 110 (122-balls, 9x4,2x6) beat J. Bhatia SC 74 all out, 29.2 overs (Riddhi Goswami 4/22) by 147 runs.

Fort Youngsters 266 for 8, 40 overs ( *Janhavi Kate* 134* (105-balls, 17x4), Heeya Pandit 57) beat Glorious CC 141 all out, 34.1 overs (Sadhavi Sanjay 43, Shraddha Shetty 27; *Janhavi Kate* 4/19, Heeya Pandit 2/32) by 125 runs.

Dr. D.Y. Patil SA 259 for 4, 37 overs (Khushi Thakkar 134 (170-balls, 14x4), Shivani Lokhande 62; Gargi Salunkhe 3/54) beat National CC 96 all out, 37.2 overs (Sanjana Jakhriya 3/15) by 263 runs.