 Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Thane Cueist Anuj Agarwal Brushes Aside Mumbai's Fancied Rahul Sachdev
Agarwal produced a sequence of three breaks of 31 (3rd frame), 32 (4th frame) and 40 (fifth) frame to carve out a 61-62, 53-49, 62-22, 58-10, 57-50, and 62-57 victory

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 09:46 PM IST
Thane’s cueists Anuj Agarwal played with plenty of grit and determination and brushed aside Mumbai’s fancied cueist Rrahul Sachdev romping to a comfortable 4-2 win in a main draw first-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Monday.

Agarwal produced a sequence of three breaks of 31 (3rd frame), 32 (4th frame) and 40 (fifth) frame to carve out a 61-62, 53-49, 62-22, 58-10, 57-50, and 62-57 victory to advance to the second round. Sachdev rolled in a break of 32 to win the first frame and 46 in the sixth frame.

Gaurav Jaisinghani of Vashi scored an easy 4-1 win against Pune’s talented youngster Aarav Sancheti coasting to a 4-1 (53-60, 55-49, 45-36, 58-30, and 54-12) win.

Mumbai’s Sumer Mago also won his his first round match defeating another young talent Aditya Shandilya (Mumbai) 4-2 (71-9, 55-11, 43-56, 72-20, 49-72, 64-21) to advance to the next round.

Results 15-Red Main draw (round-1): Sumer Mago (Mumbai) beat Aditya Shandilya (Mumbai) 4-2 (71-9, 55-11, 43-56, 72-20, 49-72, 64-21);

Anuj Agarwal (Thane) beat Rrahul Sachdev (Mumbai) 4-2 (61-62(32), 53-49, 62(31)-22, 58(32)-10, 57(40)-50, 62-57(46);

Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) beat Aarav Sancheti (Pune) 4-1 (53-60, 55-49, 45-36, 58-30, 54-12);

