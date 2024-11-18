Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament: Thane Cueist Anuj Agarwal Brushes Aside Mumbai's Fancied Rahul Sachdev

Thane’s cueists Anuj Agarwal played with plenty of grit and determination and brushed aside Mumbai’s fancied cueist Rrahul Sachdev romping to a comfortable 4-2 win in a main draw first-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Monday.

Agarwal produced a sequence of three breaks of 31 (3rd frame), 32 (4th frame) and 40 (fifth) frame to carve out a 61-62, 53-49, 62-22, 58-10, 57-50, and 62-57 victory to advance to the second round. Sachdev rolled in a break of 32 to win the first frame and 46 in the sixth frame.

Gaurav Jaisinghani of Vashi scored an easy 4-1 win against Pune’s talented youngster Aarav Sancheti coasting to a 4-1 (53-60, 55-49, 45-36, 58-30, and 54-12) win.

Mumbai’s Sumer Mago also won his his first round match defeating another young talent Aditya Shandilya (Mumbai) 4-2 (71-9, 55-11, 43-56, 72-20, 49-72, 64-21) to advance to the next round.

Results 15-Red Main draw (round-1): Sumer Mago (Mumbai) beat Aditya Shandilya (Mumbai) 4-2 (71-9, 55-11, 43-56, 72-20, 49-72, 64-21);

Anuj Agarwal (Thane) beat Rrahul Sachdev (Mumbai) 4-2 (61-62(32), 53-49, 62(31)-22, 58(32)-10, 57(40)-50, 62-57(46);

Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) beat Aarav Sancheti (Pune) 4-1 (53-60, 55-49, 45-36, 58-30, 54-12);