 Malabar Hill Club Senior 15-Red Snooker: Hasan Badami, Adit Raja Storm Into Quarters
Gaurav Jaisinghani scored a shock win against Anurag Bagri; Krishna Tohgaonkar defeated Nikhil Saigal

Updated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 09:31 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai’s Hasan Badami defeated Nagpur’s Zubair Sheikh 4-1 in a pre-quarter-final match. |

Mumbai’s seasoned, and tactical cueist Hasan Badami put to optimum use his vast experience to halt the dream run of Nagpur’s Zubair Sheikh clinching a 4-1 (69-3, 21-78(59), 62-23, 70(70)-0, and 65-52(40) victory in a pre-quarter-final match of the Senior 15-red snooker second-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Tuesday.

In other second-round encounters, Adit Raja (Mumbai) defeated Anuj Agarwal 4-0 (59-6, 63-42, 89(41)-17, and 54-41), while Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) scored a shock win against Anurag Bagri (Mumbai) with the frame scores reading 4-2 (38-67, 43-11, 15-53, 62-29, 60-6, and 59-56).

Meanwhile, Thane’s talented cueist Krishna Tohgaonkar handed Mumbai’s Nikhil Saigal a 4-2 (93(59)-10, 16-58, 57-51, 28-71, 66(47)-38, 66-18) defeat in a first round encounter.

article-image

Results – Senior 15-red snooker (First round): Amardeep Ghodke (Pune) beat Sumit Ahuja (Ulhasnagar) 4-1 (21-67, 67-58, 41-54, 47-73, 62. 42.

Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) beat Siddharth Tembe (Pune) 4-2 (63-52, 40-56, 63-23, 60-23, 21-49, 71-59);

Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) beat Nikhil Saigal 4-2 (93(59)-10, 16-58, 57-51, 28-71, 66(47)-38, 66-18);

Sumit Ahuja (Ulhasnagar) beat Amardeep Ghodke (Pune) 4-2 (67-21, 58-67, 54-41, 73-47, 20-62, 75-42).

Second round: Adit Raja (Mumbai) beat Anuj Agarwal 4-0 (59-6, 63-42, 89(41)-17, 54-41);

Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) beat Anurag Bagri (Mumbai) 4-2 (38-67, 43-11, 15-53, 62-29, 60-6, 59-56).

Hasan Badami (Mumbai) beat Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) 4-1 (69-3, 21-78(59), 62-23, 70(70)-0, 65-52(40);

