Malabar Hill Club Senior 15-Red Snooker: Hasan Badami, Adit Raja Storm Into Quarters

Mumbai’s seasoned, and tactical cueist Hasan Badami put to optimum use his vast experience to halt the dream run of Nagpur’s Zubair Sheikh clinching a 4-1 (69-3, 21-78(59), 62-23, 70(70)-0, and 65-52(40) victory in a pre-quarter-final match of the Senior 15-red snooker second-round match of the Malabar Hill Club State Ranking Snooker Tournament 2024, played at the MHC billiards hall on Tuesday.

In other second-round encounters, Adit Raja (Mumbai) defeated Anuj Agarwal 4-0 (59-6, 63-42, 89(41)-17, and 54-41), while Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) scored a shock win against Anurag Bagri (Mumbai) with the frame scores reading 4-2 (38-67, 43-11, 15-53, 62-29, 60-6, and 59-56).

Meanwhile, Thane’s talented cueist Krishna Tohgaonkar handed Mumbai’s Nikhil Saigal a 4-2 (93(59)-10, 16-58, 57-51, 28-71, 66(47)-38, 66-18) defeat in a first round encounter.

Results – Senior 15-red snooker (First round): Amardeep Ghodke (Pune) beat Sumit Ahuja (Ulhasnagar) 4-1 (21-67, 67-58, 41-54, 47-73, 62. 42.

Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) beat Siddharth Tembe (Pune) 4-2 (63-52, 40-56, 63-23, 60-23, 21-49, 71-59);

Krishna Tohgaonkar (Thane) beat Nikhil Saigal 4-2 (93(59)-10, 16-58, 57-51, 28-71, 66(47)-38, 66-18);

Sumit Ahuja (Ulhasnagar) beat Amardeep Ghodke (Pune) 4-2 (67-21, 58-67, 54-41, 73-47, 20-62, 75-42).

Second round: Adit Raja (Mumbai) beat Anuj Agarwal 4-0 (59-6, 63-42, 89(41)-17, 54-41);

Gaurav Jaisinghani (Vashi) beat Anurag Bagri (Mumbai) 4-2 (38-67, 43-11, 15-53, 62-29, 60-6, 59-56).

Hasan Badami (Mumbai) beat Zubair Sheikh (Nagpur) 4-1 (69-3, 21-78(59), 62-23, 70(70)-0, 65-52(40);