MAH CET Extends Registration Deadline For BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET; Check For More

The state Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, Maharashtra has extended the registration deadline for MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM Common Entrance Test 2024. Candidates will now be able to fill out the application form till April 30 through the official website —cetcell.mahacet.org.

The Common Entrance Test exam 2024 for the respective courses will be held from May 27 to 29. The exam is conducted for the first time for all candidates. The registration deadline earlier was April 18.

This Common Entrance Test exam is compulsory for candidates who are seeking admission MBA, MCA courses for academic year 2024-25.

Application Fee

The application fee for candidates from the unreserved (UR) category, outside Maharashtra state (OMS) and Jammu and Kashmir migrant candidates is Rs 1,000 to register for the exam.

For candidates from scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), Vimukta Jati/de-notified tribes (VJ/DT), nomadic tribes (NT) – (A), (B), (C), (D)), other backward classes (OBC), economically weaker sections (EWS), and persons with disability (PwD) category candidates from Maharashtra, the registration fee is Rs. 800.

The MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM CET 2024 exams will have 100 multiple-choice questions carrying one mark each.

The exam will not have any negative marks for wrong answers. Candidates will get 90 minutes to complete the exam.