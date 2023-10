Kanga League: Parkar Slams Century, Gohil Takes 6/53 in Victory’s Win

Suved Parkar (left) and Vijay Gohil |

Riding on the brilliant combined efforts of Suved Parkar, who slammed an 84-ball 112 and left-arm spinner Vijay Gohil, who claimed 6/53, helped Victory CC record a win against Fort Vijay CC on the the first innings lead in a seventh round Division ‘B’ match of the 76th Dr HD Kanga Cricket League 2023-2024 and played at the United Cricketers ground, Cross Maidan on Sunday.

Batting first, Victory CC amassed a huge total of 265/5 declared in the first innings. Besides Parkar’s solid innings, Sairaj Patil 73 runs and Jay Bista 31 runs contributed to prop the innings. In reply, Fort Vijay batsmen were tormented by Gohil’s teasing deliveries and were bundled out for a measly 129 in their first innings. Fort Vijay’s Aaditya Parab 59 runs and Moin Khan 32 runs managed to get some runs on the board.

Asked to follow-on Fort Vijay lost one wicket for 66 runs with Parab staying unbeaten on 31 runs at close of play.

Three other batsmen registered centuries for their respective teams, but the matches finished in a draw.

Dadar Parsee Colony SC’s Bhushan Talawadekar scored an unbeaten 100 runs against Parel Sporting Club, Apollo CC’s Dashrath Chavan made 105 runs in the drawn match against Goregaon SC and Dadar Union Sporting Club’s Divyaansh Saxena cracked 152 runs against Muslim United SC in another drawn encounter.

Brief score - Division B: Dadar Parsee Colony SC 204 for 7 declared (Bhushan Talawadekar 100*, Dev Adithyan 41; Anurag Singh 3/53) Vs Parel Sporting Club 184 for 3 (Sumeir Zaveri 94, Arjun Jayswal 46*; Vighnesh Solanki 3/59). Result: Match drawn

Apollo CC 223 all out (Dashrath Chavan 105, Shubham Punyarthi 32, Yash Singh 31; Yash Gadia 4/46) Vs Goregaon SC 102 for 2 (Fenil Soni 54, Rohan Gajjar 34). Result: Match drawn.

Dadar Union Sporting Club 237 for 9 declared (Divyaansh Saxena 152, Aashray Sajnani 47) Vs Muslim United SC 148 for 7 (Vidyadhar Kamath 37; Saksham Jha 4/31). Result: Match drawn.

Khar Gymkhana 241 for 5 declared (Ajit Yadav 77, Riday Khandke 67, HikenShah 44; Jagdish Jadhav 3/68) Vs United Cricketers 84 for 6). Result: Match drawn.

Young Maharashtra CC 189 for 8 declared (Ashwin Shelke 37, Tejas Chalke 35; Rajesh Sardar 6/54) Vs Bhatnagar Sports & Cultural Foundation 80 for 8 (Vaibhav Patil 39). Result: Match drawn.

Victory CC 265 for 5 declared (Suved Parkar 112, Sairaj Patil 73, Jay Bista 31) Vs Fort Vijay CC 129 all out (Aaditya Parab 59, Moin Khan 32; Vijay Gohil 6/53) & follow-on 66 for 1 (Aaditya Parab 31*). Result: Victory CC won on 1st innings lead.

Sainath SC 239 for 7 declared (Yash Chavan 74, Jigar Rana 52, Karan More 38*) Vs Young Comrade CC 149 for 7 (Karan Vasshodia 69; Bharat Patil 4/29). Result: Match draw.

