ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Ruled Out Of India vs Afghanistan But Recovering Fast From Dengue

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Opening batter Subhman Gill has stayed back in Chennai and will miss India's second match of the ICC World Cup 2023 against Afghanistan as he is yet to recover completely from dengue.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India confirmed the development and revealed that Gill will stay back in Chennai and monitored by their medical team.

He missed the World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday and hasn't travelled with the Indian team to Delhi where they will face Afghanistan on Wednesday (October 11).

"Team India batter Shubman Gill will not be travelling with the team to Delhi on 9th October 2023. The opening batter who missed the team’s first fixture in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Australia in Chennai is set to miss the team’s next fixture against Afghanistan in Delhi on the 11th of October.

"He will stay back in Chennai and will be under the supervision of the medical team," the BCCI informed on Monday.

Gill was replaced by Ishan Kishan against Australia and he also opened with Rohit Sharma. Although both openers didn't open their account and got out for ducks in India's 6-wicket win at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

India's spin-trio put on a stellar show against Australia:

India's three-spin bowling attack of Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, and Ravichandran Ashwin put up a magnificent inning and dismissed the Aussies for 199.

Jadeja picked up three wickets while Kuldeep and Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets each. Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya, and Ashwin contributed with one wicket each.

In the second inning, Australia started off well after they dismissed Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer for a duck leaving India at 2/3.

However, Virat Kohli (85 runs from 116 balls) and KL Rahul (97* runs from 115 balls) stitched a solid 165-run partnership to clinch a six-wicket win against Australia.

