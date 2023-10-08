ICC World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill Officially Ruled Out Of Team India's Opening Clash

Shubman Gill. | (Image Credits: Twitter)

Shubman Gill has been officially ruled out of Team India's opening match of the 2023 World Cup against Australia, set to take place on October 8th (Sunday) at MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. According to ESPN Cricinfo, the prolific batter has not travelled to the ground with the hosts for the marquee fixture.

The 24-year-old has been in fiery form this year, amassing over 1200 runs with five centuries averaging above 70. However, he is currently suffering from dengue fever and is not fully fit to play. However, captain Rohit Sharma stated during the press conference on Saturday that they will give Gill the best chance of featuring against Australia.

He had said:

"The mood is pretty good as it is before the start of every big tournament. We've come into this tournament prepared really well, so quite confident about us skill-wise. We're looking forward to the game. Everybody's fit. Gill is not 100 per cent, but he's sick. So, there's no injury concern. Gill is not feeling well. We are monitoring him on a daily basis. We're going to give him every chance to recover and see how he feels. So, he's not ruled out yet."

India have been the most in-form team heading into the tournament, having the momentum of winning the Asia Cup and the following bilateral ODI series against Australia.

India's 2023 World Cup squad:

Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (WK), Ishan Kishan (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (VC), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

