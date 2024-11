Kanga League: Hrushikesh Pawar's All-Round Performance Powers Hind Sevak CC To Victory

An outstanding showing by all-rounder Hrushikesh Pawar 12 wickets (9 for 18 & 3 for 30) and a hurricane century knock 115 runs (46-balls, 14x4s,8x6) powered Hind Sevak CC to an emphatic innings and nine runs victory against Blue Star CC in a ‘G’ Division Kanga League match, played at the Matunga Gymkhana on Sunday.

Batting first, Blue Star were bundled out for a paltry 84 runs in 39.3 overs in their first innings. Pawar did all the damage. In reply, Hind Sevak buoyed by Pawar’s ton declared their first innings at 198 for 3 wickets in 19.1 overs. Forced to Follow-on, Blue Star were bowled out for 105 in 27.4 overs in the second essay and they fell short by nine runs to make Hind Sevak bat again.

Brief scores: KRP XI Cricket Club 204 for 9 decl, 38.3 overs (Pratham Salaskar 54, Sanskar Dahelkar 40*, Manish Rao 40, Samridh Bhat 29; Jay Chheda 5/66, Mukesh Pal 3/41) & 20 for 2, 4.3 overs VS Jolly Cricketers 108 all out, 42.3 overs (Jayesh Mohite 31, Dhruv Chaudhary 27; Pushkaraj Chavan 5/31, Rounak Singh 3/14). KRP XI CC won on 1st innings lead.

Lord Northbrook CC 202 all out, 44.3 overs (Shahid Khan 58, Sanskar Panaskar 55*, Shivam Ghosh 30; Ajinkya Pawar 5/43) & 8 for 2, 1 over VS Bharat CC 124 all out, 32.3 overs (Shantanu Shinde 41, Meghan Pednekar 30; Yash Tolani 5/48, Manoj Sahani 5/58). Lord Northbrook won on 1st innings lead.

Star CC 158 for 9 decl, 24.3 overs (Nikhil Bagal 54, Suhrut Kadam 44; Mehul Bathe 3/19, Sourabh Giri 3/43, Shreeman Sakpal 3/43) & 32 for 3, 6.3 overs VS BRD Cricket Club 109 all out, 32.1 overs (Sourabh Giri 30; Tarun Valani 5/38, Bhavesh Shah 3/30). Star CC won on 1st innings lead.



Maharashtra Young Cricketers 153 all out, 37.3 overs (Sarvesh Damle 50; Vidyadhar Kamath 4/72, Bhavesh Meher 3/27, Ram Singh 3/36) & 49 fo 1, 9 overs VS Esplande Liberals CC 89 all out, 34.1 overs (Rahul Jogadia 5/35, Amitkumar Kori 4/36). Maharashtra Young Cricketers won on 1st innings lead.

Blue Star CC 84 all out, 39.3 overs (Hrushikesh Pawar 9/18) & 105 all out, 27. 4 overs (Vansh Akbari 39; Nirankar Sharma 3/14, Hrushikesh Pawar 3/30) VS Hind Sevak CC 198 for 3 decl, 19.1 overs (Hrushikesh Pawar 115 (46-balls, 14x4s,8x6s), Krunal Chandrashekar 34, Nishchay Navale 33). Hind Sevak CC won by an innings and 9 runs.



Gamdevi Cricketers 120 all out, 42 overs (Advait Kandalkar 48; Shreenesh Shah 9/41) & 53 for 1 (Advait Kandalkar 29) VS Our Own Club 131 all out, 27.5 overs (Shubham Mane 49, Rohan Kalbhor 38; Advait Dere 5/42). Our Own Club won on 1st innings lead.