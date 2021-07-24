India's new COVID-19 cases see a slight hike at 39,097, toll at 546

India reported 39,097 new COVID-19 cases, 35,087 recoveries, and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, as per the Union Health Ministry.

The total number of cases stands at 3,13,32,159 while total recoveries are 3,05,03,166. The number of active cases in India are 4,08,977 and the toll stands at 4,20,016.