India's new COVID-19 cases see a slight hike at 39,097, toll at 546

India reported 39,097 new COVID-19 cases, 35,087 recoveries, and 546 deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, as per the Union Health Ministry.
The total number of cases stands at 3,13,32,159 while total recoveries are 3,05,03,166. The number of active cases in India are 4,08,977 and the toll stands at 4,20,016.
According to the government, a total of 35,087 people were discharged from hospitals and health centres in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cured to 3,05,03,166 till date as the virus continued to infect less than one lakh people over the last 45 days.
According to the health ministry data, a total of 42,78,82,261 Covid vaccine doses have been administered in India, including 42,67,799 in the last 24 hours. The total number of samples tested so far has reached 45,45,70,811 as on July 23, including 16,31,266 samples tested on Friday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)