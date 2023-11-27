Indian Street Premier League Launched In Mumbai

India’s first-ever T10 tennis ball cricket tournament, Indian Street Premier League, was launched on Monday.

The inaugural edition will get underway from March 2nd - March 9th, 2024. This unique initiative, that will feature 19 high-octane matches in Mumbai, is set to captivate fans and provide aspiring cricket talent an unprecedented opportunity to showcase their talents on the grand stage.

The Indian Street Premier League will feature six teams, each owned by franchises representing Mumbai (Maharashtra), Hyderabad (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana), Bengaluru (Karnataka), Chennai (Tamil Nadu), Kolkata (West Bengal), and Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir). These matches will be conducted within full-fledged stadiums, adding to the flair and grandeur for players and fans.

Read Also Why Shubman Gill Had To Give Up Education For Cricket?

At the heart of ISPL lies the vision to empower the vast community of players who dream of playing cricket in top-tier stadiums like their idols. Recognising the constraints and economic challenges faced by many such talented players, ISPL aims to bridge the gap between the streets and the stadium. This tournament serves as a platform for these players to hone their skills, showcasing their potential on a national stage.

“ISPL is not just a tournament; it’s a transformative journey for aspiring players. Participants will not only compete in a dynamic T10 format but will also receive invaluable coaching tips and advice from seasoned Ranji Trophy players. This mentorship opportunity aims to elevate the skills and understanding of the game among the players, creating a pathway for their future success in the world of cricket, '' BCCI Treasurer Ashish Shelar, Core Committee Member of the Indian Street Premier League, said.

“The ISPL not only brings a dynamic and entertaining cricket format to the forefront but more importantly, it opens the gates for extraordinary talent that often goes unnoticed. It provides a vital platform for those players who dream of playing inside the stadiums, allowing them to showcase their exceptional skills to a wider audience,'' Mumbai Cricket Association President Amol Kale, Core Committee Member of Indian Street Premier League, said.

“The ISPL will offer the cricketing dreams of many a chance to flourish on a big stage. I commend the organizers for their vision and commitment to nurturing grassroots talent, and I look forward to witnessing the success stories that will undoubtedly emerge from this exciting venture,'' Ravi Shastri, Chief Mentor, Indian Street Premier League said.