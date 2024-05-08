 Inderjeet Singh Rathor Becomes President of Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsInderjeet Singh Rathor Becomes President of Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana

Inderjeet Singh Rathor Becomes President of Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana

Mahendra Chemburkar was elected as Chairman and Shubham Giri was elected for the General Secretary’s post.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, May 08, 2024, 07:54 PM IST
article-image

Inderjeet Singh Rathor was elected as President of the The Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana (BMJGS) during the 50th Annual General Council meeting held in Andheri, Mumbai recently.

Mahendra Chemburkar was elected as Chairman and Shubham Giri was elected for the General Secretary’s post. Jayshree Prindavanekar is the treasurer of the Sanghatana, according to BHJGS media release on Wednesday. In addition four Vice-Presidents, three Joint Secretaries and eight Managing Committee members were also elected during the AGC meeting for the period 2024 to 2028.

This Gymnastics organization was established in 1974 and is the pioneer in the sport of Gymnastics in Maharashtra. In this year of Golden Jubilee we have 48 clubs, educational and sports institutions affiliated to this Association, who are participating in the yearly district Gymnastics championships and seminars, workshops, examinations for judges, gymnasts & coaches for updating technical knowledge.

Read Also
MCA Women’s Knockout Cricket Tournament: Shivani Lokhande's All-Round Show Helps DY Patil SA...
article-image

The elected members - President: Inderjeet Singh Rathor

Vice-Presidents: Sharad Bhosle, Ria Vardhan, Neelam Babardesai, Devendra Rajguru.

Chairman: Mahendra Chemburkar.

General Secretary: Shubham Giri.

Joint Secretaries: Anjali Desai, Mandar Mhatre, Soham Chheda.

Treasurer: Jayshree Prindavanekar.

MC Members: Rahul Sasane, Suhas Lohar, Yogesh Pawar, Vishal Katakdound, Manasi Surve, Ashish Sawant, Sunil Ranpise, Prakash Rewale.

Read Also
MCA Women’s Knockout Cricket: Bombay Union Sports Club Beat Parkophene Cricketers To Register Easy...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BREAKING: Sam Pitroda Resigns As Congress Overseas Chairman Amid Controversy Over Racist Remarks

BREAKING: Sam Pitroda Resigns As Congress Overseas Chairman Amid Controversy Over Racist Remarks

'I'm South Indian, I Look Indian': Actress Pranitha Subhash SLAMS Congress Leader Sam Pitroda's...

'I'm South Indian, I Look Indian': Actress Pranitha Subhash SLAMS Congress Leader Sam Pitroda's...

'Great Green, Trashy New Delhi': Danish Envoy Flags Trash-Ridden Service Lane Near Denmark Embassy...

'Great Green, Trashy New Delhi': Danish Envoy Flags Trash-Ridden Service Lane Near Denmark Embassy...

'He Got Us Extremely Worried': Parth Jindal REACTS After Backlash Over His Animated Reaction To...

'He Got Us Extremely Worried': Parth Jindal REACTS After Backlash Over His Animated Reaction To...

'Condom Ka Nasha': Youth Consuming Water After Soaking Flavoured Condoms To Get High In WB's...

'Condom Ka Nasha': Youth Consuming Water After Soaking Flavoured Condoms To Get High In WB's...