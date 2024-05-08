Inderjeet Singh Rathor Becomes President of Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana

Inderjeet Singh Rathor was elected as President of the The Brihan Mumbai Jilha Gymnastics Sanghatana (BMJGS) during the 50th Annual General Council meeting held in Andheri, Mumbai recently.

Mahendra Chemburkar was elected as Chairman and Shubham Giri was elected for the General Secretary’s post. Jayshree Prindavanekar is the treasurer of the Sanghatana, according to BHJGS media release on Wednesday. In addition four Vice-Presidents, three Joint Secretaries and eight Managing Committee members were also elected during the AGC meeting for the period 2024 to 2028.

This Gymnastics organization was established in 1974 and is the pioneer in the sport of Gymnastics in Maharashtra. In this year of Golden Jubilee we have 48 clubs, educational and sports institutions affiliated to this Association, who are participating in the yearly district Gymnastics championships and seminars, workshops, examinations for judges, gymnasts & coaches for updating technical knowledge.

The elected members - President: Inderjeet Singh Rathor

Vice-Presidents: Sharad Bhosle, Ria Vardhan, Neelam Babardesai, Devendra Rajguru.

Chairman: Mahendra Chemburkar.

General Secretary: Shubham Giri.

Joint Secretaries: Anjali Desai, Mandar Mhatre, Soham Chheda.

Treasurer: Jayshree Prindavanekar.

MC Members: Rahul Sasane, Suhas Lohar, Yogesh Pawar, Vishal Katakdound, Manasi Surve, Ashish Sawant, Sunil Ranpise, Prakash Rewale.