IIT Bombay ask students to desist from “anti-national, anti-social’’ activities

Students have criticised the circular claiming that it denies them their right to freedom of expression. Pavan Kumar, a student, said, "This circular has been issued because recently, in the run-up to R-Day, we had sessions on the Preamble daily for a week. Students and teachers participated in this exercise to educate each other and spread awareness regarding various principles of the Constitution. Now, we have to seek permission from the dean for organising anything on campus."

The circular also bans distribution of posters, leaflets or pamphlets in the hostel without the permission of the DOSA. It also warns the students against screening pirated or unauthorised or unlicensed movies, instructs them not to move around furniture and fitments, and to refrain from defacing walls, doors, windows and shelves from inside or outside.

It then reiterates general rules for living on campus, that pertain to prohibiting overnight stay of any person of the opposite sex, whether a guest or otherwise, in the hostel after 10 pm.

Blood relatives like parents, brothers and sisters are permitted to stay in the hostel overnight, but only after the permission of the dean has been obtained. This, the students said, was with a view to discourage any kind of gatherings on the campus. A student, on request of anonymity, said, "We all know why we have received the circular right now, when our fellow students are out in the streets protesting. We staged several protests to show our solidarity and support, but the IIT, Bombay, management does not want us to stand for our rights."

The students have a Facebook page called 'IIT Bombay for Justice' to communicate details and coordinate the protests.

A spokesperson of IIT, Bombay said, "IIT Bombay for Justice is not an officially recognised body of our institute. The circular has no new rules. They were always there in the statutes."

IIT Bombay had earlier stated that it is a non-political institution.