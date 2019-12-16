Congress, NCP slams centre over police atrocities at Jamia Milia Islamia

Mumbai: The Maharashtra unit of Congress on Monday condemned the police atrocities caused on the students of Jamia Milia Islamia university, New Delhi, while protesting against the amended Citizenship Law.

Demanding an enquiry on the actions of the Delhi Police, Congress Spokesperson and General Secretary Sachin Sawant alleged the centre of abusing its powers.

“The Centre has turned the University premises into a war zone. This events will malign the image of the education institutions of the country,” stated Sawant.

Sawant further stated that the series of events were a set up to vilify the image of prestigious educational institutions, so that the Centre could unleash its power to oppress those who have been raising their voices.

“Be it on social media or television sets, we all have seen footages of police beating students. But not a single video has emerged showing students at fault,” Sawant added.

The senior Congress leader also mentioned that the government is trying to create an environment of polarisation, targeting specific universities of the state.

Echoing Sawant's statement, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Legislator and Spokesperson Nawab Malik questioned the police action and demanded immediate judicial probe.

“I want to ask on whose behest the police acted in such a barbaric manner? The police is meant to be the protectors of law. But here the case seems to be opposite,” said Malik.

Furthermore, the NCP leader stated, protesting is the democratic right of any citizen. But tackling the protests in such a violent manner is inhumane.

“It seems that the government is using institutions like the police to oppress the voice of those who don't agree with the government. This is a serious threat to democracy,” added Malik.

Meanwhile, the Press Club of India has also condemned the high handedness of the police. The institution has demanded judicial probe and urged the government to step in and instruct the police to carry its duty with a sense of responsibility.