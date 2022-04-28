Maharashtra HSC, SSC exam results to be out by June 10, 20 respectively

Mumbai:The Maharashtra board class 12(HSC), Class 10 (SSC) results are likely to be out on June 10, 20 respectively. Speaking to The Free Press Journal, Sharad Gosavi, chairman of the Maharashtra Board, said about the Class 10, 12 exam evaluation process, which are not delayed and exam results will be announced on time.

The board has not yet declared official date for the HSC and SSC exam results, but has said that they will be announced by June 10 and 20, respectively.

The board chairman further said, "Till now there is no delay, different divisions are working on the evaluation process, and results will be declared around the dates mentioned."

SSC exams were held in Maharashtra from March 15 to April 18, and HSC exams were held from March 4 to April 7.

Students have been concerned about the results and the admission process following reports of delayed HSC SSC exam results, but the Maharashtra Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has stated that there will be no delay in the announcement of the board results, and are expected to be released on time.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 11:06 AM IST