Harris Shield: Shubham Palai And Devansh Rai Sparkle In Springfield High School Victory

Shubham Palai's unbeaten double hundred and Devansh Rai (107) hit superb centuries to help Springfield High School Khar, post a total of 403/4d in 70.2 overs against VK Krishna Menon BMS School on Thursday on the first day of U-16 Harris Shield match being played at Islam Gymkhana.

In other match played at Parsee Gymkhana, Al Barkaat MMI English School were asked to bat first, their batsman Tanveer Chauhan (98 of 104 balls) who narrowly missed out his ton by two runs including thirteen fours and a six. His colleague Agney Aadi scored 80 runs off 79 balls hitting five fours and four huge sixes.

At Bombay Gymkhana, Swami Vivekanand Borivali were bundled out for 184 in 68 overs, the main destroyers were Ayush Makwana (off Spinner) claimed four wickets and Yatharth Yadav with three wickets.

In reply to Borivali’s score, Swami Vivekanand Kandivali were struggling when they were down with five wickets for 58 at close of play.

The General Education Academy batsmen batted the entire day at PJ Hindu Gymkhana including Ayush Shinde, who was unbeaten on 102, along with Aharva Shelke (78) and Hrugved More (48).

Brief scores: End of first day’s play

1. At Parsee Gymkhana: IES New English School vs Al Barkaat MMI English School

Toss : New English School and opted to field

Al Barkaat MMI English School : 362/6 in 73 overs Tanveer Chauhan 98, 104 balls, 13x4s, 1x6s, Agney Aadi 80, 79 balls, 5x4s, 4x6s) vs IES New English School : 3/1 in 4.3 overs

2. At Islam Gymkhana :- VK Krishna Menon School vs Springfield High School Khar. Toss VK Krishna Menon

Springfield High School Khar : 403/4d in 70.2 overs Shubham Palai 205*, 169 balls, 21x4s, 8x6s, Devansh Rai 107 in 116 balls, 12x4s, 1x6s vs VK Krishna Menon School : 23/1 in 15 overs.

3. At Bombay Gymkhana : Swami Vivekanand Intl School Borivali vs Swami Vivekanand Intl School Kandivali Toss Swami Vivekanand Borivali & bat first

Swami Vivekanand Intl School Borivali : 184 in 68 overs Yash Jambhulkar 49, Yug Asopa 35, Ayush Makwana (Off Break) 4/48, Yatharth Yadav 3/34) vs Swami Vivekanand Intl School Kandivali : 58/5 in 17 overs Aditya Songhare (RAM) 2/26, Arnav Lad (SLA) 2/6.

4. PJ Hindu Gymkhana : General Education Academy vs IES VN Sule Guruji English Medium School. Toss General Education Academy & elected to bat

General Education Academy : 296/3 in 76 overs Ayush Shinde 102*, 152 balls, 121 mins, 9x4s, Atharva Shelke 78, Hrugved More 48) VS IES VN Sule Guruji.