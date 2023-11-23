'They Made Our Cricketers Wear Saffron Jerseys,' West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Attacks PM Modi; Calls Him 'Paapi' (Video)

West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee addresses party workers during a session, in Kolkata, Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. TMC MPs Mohua Moitra, Kalyan Banerjee and Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar are also seen. | -

After Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's "panauti" (bad omen) jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called Modi a "paapi" (sinner) and accused that the Indian cricket team players were "made to were saffron players" when Modi went to the dressing room after the team's defeat in the Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad on November 19.

"Team India would have won had the finals happened in Kolkata (at Eden Gardens) or at Wankhede (in Mumbai). Our players were made to wear gerua (saffron). The players resisted, so India team did not have to wear saffron jersey during matches," Banerjee said during her address to Trinamool Congress workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata. "They were making our players wear saffron jerseys. Our players opposed changing their blue jerseys, so they added a touch of saffron to the blue jersey." "Indian cricketers played very well that they won all the matches but in the last match they (PM Modi and Amit Shah) went to watch," Mamata Banerjee said

"#TeamIndia would have won the #WorldCup if finals had taken place in #Kolkata or #Mumbai. They are making our our players wear saffron jerseys. Wherever the Paapi (sinner) goes...Sin spares none!"#Bengal CM @MamataOfficial wades into the #panauti controversy after #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/8cje3SMvHd — Indrajit Kundu | ইন্দ্রজিৎ (@iindrojit) November 23, 2023

The TMC supremo's remark came after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dubbed Moid as a "panauti" at a political rally in Rajasthan's Jalore, attributing India's loss in the 2023 World Cup final against Australia last Sunday to his presence.

"Ache bhale hamare ladke waha pe World Cup jeet jaate, par panauti harwa diya (our boys were almost winning the World Cup, but the 'bad omen' made them lose)," Rahul Gandhi said.