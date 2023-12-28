Former Student's Love Proposal On College Letterhead Goes Viral, Sparks Uproar | Unsplash

A love proposal written by a former student on the letterhead of the college is going viral on the social media. The letterhead is also apparently sealed and signed with the name of the principal, as reported by Aaj Tak. It is dated 25 December, 2023.

The incident took place in Guskara College, in East Burdwan of West Bengal.

In the letterhead, it is written that a former student of the college has fallen in love with a girl studying in the fifth semester in the college. It is further mentioned that because the girl was not replying to his proposal, the student is not able to concentrate on his studies. "I sincerely request you to do something so that our student does not face any problem in the future and can study properly," the letterhead read, as reported by Aaj Tak.

The viral letterhead | Aaj Tak

Principal's action

The principal, Sudeep Chattopadhyay of the college took note of the letterhead when it got viral and caused an uproar. He said that it was a cyber crime and therefore police has been informed about the incident. Furthermore, the parents of both the girl and boy were called to the college.

The boy is said to be a former student of the college and apologized for his mistake. He said that he did not have any idea that a harmless prank will cause such an uproar. He further said that he sent the letter to the girl through WhatsApp and she jokingly added it to her status. However, she deleted the status within few hours but by that time it had already gone viral.

The college and the principal had nothing to do with the letterhead, which has now been edited.