Energy Stocks Help Indian Markets Settle Marginally Higher, Japanese & Korean Markets Attracts Investors

File Image of a person covering his head while walking past a large display showing stock numbers and live-news. | ANI

Mumbai: Markets on Thursday settled marginally higher. The 30-scrip sensitive BSE Sensex closed 0.15% higher at 81,548.73 while the 50-scrip sensitive Nifty50 settled 0.13% higher at 25,005.50. Energy stocks such as Waaree Energy and Oil and Gas stocks performed well in today's trade.

Stocks of GAIL, IOCL, Petronet, BPCL and RIL performed well - trading upwards in a range of 0.43 to nearly 3% in the trade on Thursday. Small and midcap stocks too performed well. On the BSE, a total of 2,113 stocks advanced while 2,009 declined.

Investors seem to await for fresh cues from US and other markets. The USD/INR traded slightly higher as investors awaited for US inflation data - the DXY trading marginally higher at 0.20% as of the time of publishing this story. A benign correction was also reported among precious metals with gold prices easing marginally to quote $3,622 per troy ounce in US spot markets.

In Indian markets, bullion gold was trading below the psychological mark of 1.10 lakhs per tola (or ten grams) according to data from sarafa associations and agencies such as IBJA.

Among global markets, Japanese and South Korean markets caught the attention of foreign investors. KOSPI was trading 0.90% higher while the Nikkei was trading 1.22% higher. Tech focused NASDAQ seemed to hold onto the overnight highs - seen in line with launches of Apple's new devices and a bullish rally around AI and cloud technologies.

In trade on Friday, all eyes seem to be set on additional data coming from US and China. China is expected to announce exports data (balance of trade) while US would announce its Federal Budget numbers and Consumer Sentiment Index numbers.

Disclaimer: This article is solely educational in nature; this should not be construed as financial advice.