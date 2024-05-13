Dr HD Kanga League Knockout Cricket Tournament: VST Gymkhana Beat Kurla Sports Club By Two Runs

A determined VST Gymkhana fought hard and managed to snatch a tight two-run victory against Kurla Sports Club in a Group-C match of the Dr. H.D. Kanga League knockout cricket tournament 2024, organised by the Mumbai Cricket Association and played at the Bombay High Court ground, Oval Maidan on Sunday.

Deciding to bat, VST Gymkhana piled up a solid total of 237 for nine wickets from their 45 overs. Malhar Gund 62 runs, Aayush Patil 54 runs and Ankit Tiwari 38 helped lift the innings. Kurla bowlers Abhishek Yadav 2 for 18, Durvesh Patil 2 for 32, Vishal Rathod 2 for 48 and Sunil Yadav 2 for 53 shared the wickets. Later, Kurla Sports Club fell narrowly short of the chase as they dismissed for 235 all out in 43.3 overs. Mohit Bisht solid knock of 91 runs and useful contributions from Shivam Ghosh 47 runs and Sunil Yadav 34 runs went in vain. The Gymkhana bowlers Sachin Chaudhary 3 for 30, Anup Fulper 3 for 61 and Pankaj Kori 2 for 30 picked the crucial wickets to help clinch the win.

Brief scores: Mahim Juvenile SC 132 all out, 36 overs (Arjum Dhiman 57; Sujal Shetty 3/19, Nischay Arora 2/22) lost to Dashinu Sports Club 134 for 4, 30.4 overs (Herin Savani 49, Rohan Gawde 28, Smit Kochrekar 23; Arjun Dhiman 2/20). Result: Dashinu SC won by six wickets.

Merry Youngstars CC 224 for 9, 45 overs (Suyash Mane 73, Vishal Jawle 69, Yasin Salman 24; Subhash Chausrasiya 4/16, Nitin Gamre 2/49) beat Kashatriya CC 131 all out, 29 overs (Subhash Chausrasiya 31, Imtiaz Khan 26, Saif Khan 22; Prakash Patil 3/11, Akash Patil 3/34, Suyash Mane 2/10, Akshay Dhuri 2/24). Result: Merry Youngstars CC won by 93 runs.

Sportsfield CC 303 for 9, 45 overs (Ishaan Mithbaukar 64*, Deepak Bhogle 61, Rushabh Pandit 37, Jitesh Purabiya 33, Rajas Raut 30, Amit Rathod 24; Aarav Yadav 2/45, Nishant Pagare 2/55, Shaikh Mohd Osama 2/69) beat Jaico CC 204 for 9, 45 overs (Brijesh Kumar 53, Roshan Nishad 39, Yuvraj Bhingare 38, Gaurav Vishwakarma 29; 3/25, 2/26. 2/22). Result: Sportsfield CC won 99 runs.

Vijay Chandra CC 211 all out, 38.1 (Avdhoot Dhekele 69, Aamod Vishwakarma 26, Neeraj Sen 24, Siddharth Sharma 21; Nikhil Panchal 3/44, Vatsal Joshi 2/13, Swetan Karekar 2/32, Kaushal Modi 2/48) beat Gomantak Daivadnya CC 195 all out, 31.2 overs (Nikhil Panchal 51, Vatsal Doshi 29, Kishan Shah 23, Ramkrishna Sheth 20; Avadhoot Dhekle 3/19, Pramod Vishwakarma 2/42, Krutarth Jadwani 2/50). Result: Vijay Chandra CC won by 15 runs.

VST Gymkhana 237 for 9, 45 overs (Malhar Gund 62, Aayush Patil 54, Ankit Tiwari 38; Abhishek Yadav 2/18, Durvesh Patil 2/32, Vishal Rathod 2/48, Sunil Yadav 2/53) beat Kurla Sports Club 235 all out, 43.3 overs (Mohit Bisht 91, Shivam Ghosh 47, Sunil Yadav 34, Vivek Samogar 20; Sachin Chaudhary 3/30, Anup Fulper 3/61, Pankaj Kori 2/30). Resul: VST Gymkhana won by two runs.