Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket: Repro India SC Beat Mafatlal Cricket Club To Enter RCF Cricket Final

Repro India Sports Club produced a solid fighting performance and snatched a tight two-wicket victory against Mafatlal Cricket Club in a well-contested semi-final match of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar T20 Cup Inter-Office Cricket Tournament 2024, being organized by Rashtriya Chemicals & Fertilizers (RCF) under the auspices of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) and played at the RCF Colony ground in Chembur on Wednesday.

Sent in to bat first, Mafatlal CC batters struggled to stay get going and were bowled out for a paltry 131 in 18.3 overs. The only batsmen who managed to stay long at the crease was middle order bat Saurabh Singh who cracked a half-century 53 runs from 37 balls and with a solitary hit to the boundary ropes and four towering sixes and captain and opening bat Miten Shah who smashed a rapid 13-ball 45 runs which was studded with five boundaries and four sixes. Repro bowlers Shubham Marathe 4 for 32 and all-rounder Rohit Shukla 3 for 31 claimed the wickets.

Chasing a modest target of getting 132 runs for a win, the Repro India batsmen also encountered some problems but managed to scrape through making 134 for the loss of eight wickets in 18.4 overs. Leading Repro India’s chare to victory was number three batsman Yogesh Dongre who top-scored with a 30-ball 41 runs which was studded with six well-timed shots to the ropes and one hit over the ropes. Dongre’s teammates Harsh Salunkhe 26 runs, Sumeir Zaveri 21 runs and Rohit Shukla an unbeaten 20 runs ensured their team crossed the finish line and book a place in the final.

Mafatlal bowlers Rohit Singh 4 for 15 and Yash Singh 3 for 22 tried their best but could not get the last two wickets and as a result ended on the losing side.

Shubham Marathe, who picked four wickets to restrict Mafatlal was declared ‘Man of the Match’ and he received his award from Chief Guests, Anil Kumar Shrivastava ED (Tr), RCF and Nilesh Bhosale, Apex Council Member, MCA.

Brief scores: Mafatlal CC 131 all out, 18.3 overs (Saurabh Singh 53 (37-balls, 1x4, 4x6s), Miten Shah 45 (13-balls, 5x4s,4x6s); Shubham Marathe 4/32, Rohit Shukla 3/31) lost to Repro India SC 134 for 8, 18.4 overs (Yogesh Dongre 41 (30-balls, 6x4s,1x6s), Harsh Salunkhe 26, Sumeir Zaveri 21, Rohit Shukla 20*; Rohit Singh 4/15, Yash Singh 3/22). Result: Repro India SC won by two wickets.