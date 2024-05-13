 Dilip Vengsarkar, Chaminda Vaas & Wasim Jaffer Launch Cricket Book 'Pathway To Cricketing Excellence and Beyond'
Dilip Vengsarkar, Chaminda Vaas & Wasim Jaffer Launch Cricket Book 'Pathway To Cricketing Excellence and Beyond'

The book goes beyond being a mere training manual. It is a comprehensive exploration of the journey towards cricketing success.

Monday, May 13, 2024
Jwala Singh, founder Mumbai Cricket Club and Sreekar Mothukuri, a passionate cricket enthusiast, joined hands and have together written a book ‘Pathway to Cricketing Excellence and Beyond’. This book which discovers the secrets of success beyond talent and technique was released by renowned cricket legends, former Indian captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar, former Sri Lankan speedster Chaminda Vaas and former Indian opening batsman Wasim Jaffer at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana on Monday.

The book goes beyond being a mere training manual. It is a comprehensive exploration of the journey towards cricketing success. The book discusses the crucial qualities and attributes needed by young cricketers, coaches, and parents. It includes inspirational stories from champions, insights into the professional cricket pathway, and the significance of engaging in multiple sports.

The book also highlights the balance between sports and academics, the life lessons sports can offer, the various career opportunities within the sports field, and how sports can serve as a positive developmental tool for children. This unique approach positions the book as an invaluable resource for aspiring players, coaches, and sports-oriented families.

“I am glad that Jwala and Sreekar have together published this book. I firmly believe that this work of Jawla and Sreekar will help players and coaches learn a lot after reading this book,” Vengsarkar said at the launch.

The Sri Lankan great said, “Becoming a cricketer is not just about playing a sport, it’s a journey filled with challenges and triumphs. This book delves deep into the heart of cricketing excellence, highlighting the crucial roles parents and coaches play in nurturing talent. I am confident that this book will inspire and guide generations of  cricketers to come”.

