De-Addiction Programme Held At Central Jail In Indore; 80 Inmates Pledge To Quit Substance Abuse | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya, Rambagh, organised a de-addiction programme at the Central Jail Indore auditorium on Tuesday, encouraging inmates to give up substance abuse and adopt a healthy lifestyle.

Around 80 inmates participated in the programme under the De-addiction Maha Abhiyan.

They were informed about the harmful effects of addiction and administered a pledge to stay away from intoxicants.

Speakers stressed the importance of a positive outlook and disciplined lifestyle, saying that giving up addiction could help inmates lead healthier lives and reconnect with mainstream society.

The programme was held under the guidance of Central Jail Superintendent Dinesh Nargave.

Deputy Jail Superintendent Inder Singh Nagar, Senior Probation Officer Abhishek Dangi and Welfare Officer and Assistant Jail Superintendent Sonam Bandore were present.

Brahma Kumari Chhaya, Chandrakala, Santosh Vinchurkar and Santosh Kumar also participated.