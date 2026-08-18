Indore Shocker! ₹40-Crore Smart City Road Cracks During Water Pipeline Test; Terrified Passersby Step Back| VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A section of a road in Indore’s Smart City area cracked open while a newly laid water pipeline was being tested on Monday. It caused the water to gush out and flood the road within seconds.

According to information, the incident took place around 20 metres from Gorakund Square. As officials started testing the newly laid pipeline after connecting it, water suddenly began coming out from the middle of the road.

Within seconds, a strong flow of water spread across the road. The road also broke open at the spot where the water came out, leaving a large pit.

A video of the incident has surfaced, showing the road breaking open on camera as vehicles pass by. People can be seen stopping as the road gives way and water quickly fills the area.

Watch the VIDEO below :

मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में 40 करोड़ रुपए की सड़क लीक हो गई !!



पाइप लाइन की टेस्टिंग हो रही थी। पाइप लाइन भी पता चल गई और सड़क की क्वालिटी भी। pic.twitter.com/aWq1tRrJFH — Sachin Gupta (@Sachingupta) August 18, 2026

Engineers who reached the spot said the water pressure during testing caused a part of the road to sink. The municipal corporation later placed barricades around the damaged area.

The incident has raised questions over the quality of both the pipeline and the road, which was built at a cost of around ₹40 crore under the Smart City project.

मध्य प्रदेश के इंदौर में 40 करोड़ रुपए की सड़क लीक हो गई !!



पाइप लाइन की टेस्टिंग हो रही थी। पाइप लाइन भी पता चल गई और सड़क की क्वालिटी भी। pic.twitter.com/iwuygW4cjb — Sandeep Yadav (@yadavsanbeep1) August 18, 2026

Pipeline work was to be completed by 2021

The new pipeline was laid to provide 24-hour water supply in the Smart City area. More than ₹50 crore has reportedly been spent on the project so far. However, the new system is still not fully operational, and the area is currently receiving water through the old pipeline.

The pipeline work was supposed to be completed by 2021. Officials now say it could take around another year for the project to be fully completed.