Day after PM Modi asked to 'shed colonial mindset', India announces one day mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

The Government of India on Friday decided that there will be one day State Mourning on September 11 throughout the country in the wake of demise of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II.

The Royal Family Statement

On Thursday the Royal Family issued a statement saying, "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon. The King and The Queen Consort will remain at Balmoral this evening and will return to London tomorrow."

Shortly before the Palace announced the Queen's death, BBC presenters changed into black attire, black suits and ties, as part of 'Operation London Bridge'.

As per the documents seen by The Politico, Thursday will be declared as "D-Day" and each following day leading up to the funeral will be referred to as "D+1," "D+2" till the tenth of her death.



As per one official memo, the code for conveying the message of the Queen's death is "London bridge is down." What will follow is a vast security operation to manage crowds and travel chaos, the report said.

According to documents seen by Politico, the Royal family will next announce plans for the Queen's funeral.

Ten days after Queen's death, the newly appointed UK Prime Minister Liz Truss will be the first member of the government to make a statement.

Colonial mindset

On Thursday, as a part of the Central Vista redevelopment project, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'Kartavya Path' at India Gate on Thursday.

He said that the symbol of colonialism 'Kingsway' will be a history and has been erased forever. "A new era has begun in the form of Kartvyapath. I congratulate all the people of the country as we come out from another symbol of colonialism," he added.