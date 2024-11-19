Cricket Trials: Bombay Gymkhana To Conduct Selection on November 21 and 22

Bombay Gymkhana cricket trials on November 21 and 22 |

The Bombay Gymkhana, under its CSR initiative “BG Cares” will conduct the annual free cricket coaching camp for boy’s under-19 and under-23 at the Gymkhana ground. The coaching camp, is supported by the Amba Shree Foundation.

The camp will be held from November 26, 2024 to May 31, 2025 and the trainees will be coached under experienced coach Farhad Daruwala.

"Daruwala is a former assistant coach for World Cricket Academy and Rajasthan Royal trial camps under Zubin Bharucha. He also served as an assistant coach for the Canada National Team in 2019," a press release from the Gymkhana, said.

The coaching camp will be conducted from Tuesday to Friday, from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm.

Trials will be conducted to select 20 candidates each, for the two categories. All young cricketers interested should report to the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9.00 am for the trials in white cricket clothes and shoes.

The candidates can carry birth certificate and Aadhar card copy for smooth process. The cut-off date for under-19 is born on or after 01.09.2005 and before 31.08.2008; Under-23 is born on or after 01.09.2001 and before 31.08.2005. Players who have already registered with MCA for two clubs are not eligible for the selections.