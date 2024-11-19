 Cricket Trials: Bombay Gymkhana To Conduct Selection on November 21 and 22
e-Paper Get App
HomeTopnewsCricket Trials: Bombay Gymkhana To Conduct Selection on November 21 and 22

Cricket Trials: Bombay Gymkhana To Conduct Selection on November 21 and 22

Total 20 cricketers can attend the annual free cricket coaching camp for boy’s under-19 and under-23 at the Gymkhana ground under coach Farhad Daruwala

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 19, 2024, 10:25 PM IST
article-image
Bombay Gymkhana cricket trials on November 21 and 22 |

The Bombay Gymkhana, under its CSR initiative “BG Cares” will conduct the annual free cricket coaching camp for boy’s under-19 and under-23 at the Gymkhana ground. The coaching camp, is supported by the Amba Shree Foundation.

The camp will be held from November 26, 2024 to May 31, 2025 and the trainees will be coached under experienced coach Farhad Daruwala.

"Daruwala is a former assistant coach for World Cricket Academy and Rajasthan Royal trial camps under Zubin Bharucha. He also served as an assistant coach for the Canada National Team in 2019," a press release from the Gymkhana, said.

The coaching camp will be conducted from Tuesday to Friday, from 10.00 am to 2.00 pm.

FPJ Shorts
Indian Students Lead International Enrolments In US, Surpassing 3.31 Lakh In 2023-24 Academic Year
Indian Students Lead International Enrolments In US, Surpassing 3.31 Lakh In 2023-24 Academic Year
Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked For Violating Rental Norms
Navi Mumbai: 2 Nigerians Arrested With Contraband Worth ₹5.62 Crore In Taloja; Flat Owners Booked For Violating Rental Norms
Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Mumbai: Adani Realty Unveils Major Expansion Plans, Including 25,000-Seat Convention Centre Near Navi Mumbai Airport
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kalyan East Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Dhanjay Bodare's Workers Attacked In Ulhasnagar; Stones Pelted At Car
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Kalyan East Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidate Dhanjay Bodare's Workers Attacked In Ulhasnagar; Stones Pelted At Car
Read Also
Bombay Gymkhana 47th Maharashtra State Open All India Squash: State Lads Purav Rambhia, Agastya...
article-image

Trials will be conducted to select 20 candidates each, for the two categories. All young cricketers interested should report to the Bombay Gymkhana ground on Thursday, November 21 and Friday, November 22, 2024 at 9.00 am for the trials in white cricket clothes and shoes.

The candidates can carry birth certificate and Aadhar card copy for smooth process. The cut-off date for under-19 is born on or after 01.09.2005 and before 31.08.2008; Under-23 is born on or after 01.09.2001 and before 31.08.2005. Players who have already registered with MCA for two clubs are not eligible for the selections.

Read Also
27th Ajit Naik Memorial Under-14 Cricket Trials: Yuvraj Bhingarde, Swanand Palav Power Dilip...
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO: Sharad Pawar REACTS To Rahul Gandhi & Uddhav Thackeray's Remarks Against Adani Over Dharavi...

VIDEO: Sharad Pawar REACTS To Rahul Gandhi & Uddhav Thackeray's Remarks Against Adani Over Dharavi...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Will Keep Track Of Everyone Who Opposes Me', Says Congress MP Pratibha...

AR Rahman's Wife Saira Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Decision Comes After Emotional...

AR Rahman's Wife Saira Announces Separation 29 Years After Marriage: 'Decision Comes After Emotional...

Vinod Tawde Cash For Votes Case: 'This Could Be Part Of BJP's Internal Gang War', Suspects Uddhav...

Vinod Tawde Cash For Votes Case: 'This Could Be Part Of BJP's Internal Gang War', Suspects Uddhav...

Tragic! Groom Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Function A Day Before Wedding In UP's Hathras;...

Tragic! Groom Dies Of Heart Attack While Dancing At Function A Day Before Wedding In UP's Hathras;...