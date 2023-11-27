Commonwealth Masters’ Table Tennis Championship: Mumbai’s Yogesh Desai Wins Two Gold Medals

Yogesh Desai from Mumbai bagged two gold medals in the Commonwealth Masters’ Table Tennis Championship which recently concluded in Hyderabad.

World Veterans’ champ Desai defeated Ranga Rao V.G. in three keenly contested games at 11-9, 11-9, and 12-10 in the men’s 70+ singles to win his first gold medal.

Later, Desai combined perfectly with Ulhas Shirke to overcome the challenge from Satish Kulkarni and Pinakin Sampat 12-10, 10-12, 11-8, 12-10 to clinch the men’s 70+ doubles gold.

Shilpa Joshi from Kolhapur and Sunil Babras from Pune also claimed two gold medals each.

Joshi prevailed over Mumbai's Shivpriya cruising to an 11-8, 11-6, 12-10 victory to pocket the women's 50+ singles crown. Later, Joshi in the company of Suhasini Bakre ground out a hard-fought 12-10, 8-11, 10-12, 11-6, 11-7 win against Swathi Agarkar/ Sunitha Datingan.

Babras got the better of Soram K, Singh 11-8, 12-10, 11-6 in winning the men’s 60+ singles gold medal and later he along with Vinay Chopra defeated Prakash Kelkar and Shivanand Kundage 12-10, 9-11, 11-8, 12-10 in the doubles event.

