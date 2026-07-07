Collector Orders Probe Into Maa Baglamukhi Temple Allegations | Representative image

Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Preeti Yadav on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to investigate complaints of alleged irregularities involving a non-government committee operating at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple. She directed the panel to submit its report within seven days.

District Panchayat CEO BS Solanki will head the committee, while District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Chief Municipal Officer Mini Agrawal will serve as members.

The committee will inspect the temple premises and examine the system for collecting donations, records of cash, gold and silver offerings, and other allegations before submitting its findings and recommendations.

The inquiry follows complaints alleging that a private organisation collected cash and precious donations inside the temple without the approval of the government-managed temple committee.

The complaints also allege that the organisation issued donation receipts and accepted contributions through a private bank account.

The official temple management committee, headed by the local SDM, administers the Maa Baglamukhi Temple.

The inquiry committee will verify the allegations, examine relevant records and determine whether any irregularities occurred.