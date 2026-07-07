Groom Carries Bride From Flooded 'Mandap' After Heavy Rain Lashes Wedding Venue In Indore | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A bride was carried in her groom's arms after heavy rain flooded their wedding venue in Madhya Pradesh's Indore.

Their wedding venue was flooded with rain water after heavy rain caused water logging in the area.

Despite the situtation, the wedding was carried out with full fun, and the couple can be seen enjoying their day.

A video of the wedding has surfaced on social media. It shows the bride and groom dressed in their wedding outfits, with the groom carrying the bride in his arms as he walks through the flooded venue towards the dining area.

They were seen laughing and enjoying the moment as the groom playfully pretended he was about to drop the bride while carrying her, making the moment even more memorable.

Watch the VIDEO below :

The video also shows the wedding mandap surrounded by water, while guests stand around it in the flooded area as the ceremony continues.

According to reports, the wedding of Purva and Vaibhav took place at a marriage garden in the CAT Road area. Heavy rain over the past few days caused around 1.5 to 2 feet of water to collect inside the venue.

Monsoon wedding



MP Monsoon Wedding Goes Viral: Groom Carries Bride Through Flooded Mandap As Guests Cheer pic.twitter.com/Go1FOeLpsc — Shakeel Yasar Ullah (@yasarullah) July 7, 2026

Despite the waterlogging, the couple completed all their wedding rituals. Guests were seen carefully walking through the water to reach different parts of the venue, while shoes and slippers could also be seen floating near the mandap.

The unusual wedding has now become a talking point on social media, with many calling it a memorable monsoon wedding.