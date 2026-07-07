Cow Slaughter Accused Marched Through Streets In Handcuffs, Made To Do Sit-Ups In MP's Ujjain | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of cow slaughter was paraded through the streets in handcuffs after being arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday.

During the procession, he was made to chant slogans such as, "Gaay kaatna paap hai, police hamaara baap hai" ("Killing a cow is a sin, the police are our boss"). A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

In the video, the accused can be seen walking through the town with his hands handcuffed while police officers escort him.

At one point, he is also made to do sit-ups in the middle of the road as officers stand around him. He is repeatedly heard raising the slogan during the parade.

Watch the video below :

Man paraded through town after cattle slaughter allegations



In Unhel, Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh, a man accused of killing cattle was arrested after protests by Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal. Police later paraded him through the town, where he was made to chant slogans. The… pic.twitter.com/Iz2A6x3Pnz — FOEJ Media (@FoejMedia) July 7, 2026

According to reports, the action came after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal accused the man of killing cattle and disposing of the remains in a sack. The groups allegedly demanded strict action, following which the administration arrested the accused on Saturday.

Police have not yet shared detailed information about the investigation or the charges against the accused. The matter is under investigation.

Unhel, Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Vishva Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal accused a man of killing cattle and disposing of the remains in a sack. Pressure was put on the administration in this matter, after which authorities arrested the accused on Saturday and paraded him… pic.twitter.com/xJ899yw0sR — The Muslim Matter India (@TheMuslimMatter) July 7, 2026

2 Cows Died After Bus Hit Them, Angry Villagers Allegedly Set Vehicle On Fire | VIDEO

Two cows died after being hit by a bus linked to BJP MLA Golu Shukla's travel company in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday night.

A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the bus completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising into the sky and spreading across the highway as onlookers watched from a distance.

Bus overturns and catches fire on Indore-Ujjain highway. pic.twitter.com/Nwo7l7n0Ar — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 7, 2026

The accident triggered anger among local villagers, who later stopped the bus and allegedly set it on fire.

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