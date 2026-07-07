Cow Slaughter Accused Marched Through Streets In Handcuffs, Made To Do Sit-Ups In MP's Ujjain | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A man accused of cow slaughter was paraded through the streets in handcuffs after being arrested in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday.
During the procession, he was made to chant slogans such as, "Gaay kaatna paap hai, police hamaara baap hai" ("Killing a cow is a sin, the police are our boss"). A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.
In the video, the accused can be seen walking through the town with his hands handcuffed while police officers escort him.
At one point, he is also made to do sit-ups in the middle of the road as officers stand around him. He is repeatedly heard raising the slogan during the parade.
Watch the video below :
According to reports, the action came after the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal accused the man of killing cattle and disposing of the remains in a sack. The groups allegedly demanded strict action, following which the administration arrested the accused on Saturday.
Police have not yet shared detailed information about the investigation or the charges against the accused. The matter is under investigation.
2 Cows Died After Bus Hit Them, Angry Villagers Allegedly Set Vehicle On Fire | VIDEO
Two cows died after being hit by a bus linked to BJP MLA Golu Shukla's travel company in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday night.
A video of the incident also surfaced on social media, showing the bus completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising into the sky and spreading across the highway as onlookers watched from a distance.
The accident triggered anger among local villagers, who later stopped the bus and allegedly set it on fire.
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