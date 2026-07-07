2 Cows Die In Bus Collision; Angry Villagers Burn Vehicle In MP's Ujjain | VIDEO

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Two cows died after being hit by a bus linked to BJP MLA Golu Shukla's travel company in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain on Monday night.

The accident triggered anger among local villagers, who later stopped the bus and allegedly set it on fire.

A video of the incident has also surfaced on social media. It shows the bus completely engulfed in flames, with thick black smoke rising high into the sky and spreading across the highway as onlookers watch from a distance.

Watch the VIDEO below :

Bus overturns and catches fire on Indore-Ujjain highway. pic.twitter.com/Nwo7l7n0Ar — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) July 7, 2026

According to information, the bus was carrying passengers from Indore to Ujjain when it hit two cows near Ramvasa village in the Nanakheda police station area. Both animals died on the spot.

The deaths of the cows sparked outrage among villagers, who surrounded the bus soon after the accident. As the crowd grew, the driver and conductor reportedly fled the scene. Frightened passengers also got off the bus safely.

Police said some people allegedly vandalised the bus before it caught fire. Firefighters and police rushed to the spot after receiving information, but by the time they arrived, the bus had already been reduced to ashes.

However, Nanakheda police station in-charge Narendra Yadav said the exact cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed. While eyewitnesses have claimed that the bus was set on fire, the police have said a short circuit is also being considered as a possible cause. The exact reason will be known only after the investigation is completed.

Police have registered the case and are investigating the incident.