CISCE Zonal Tournament 2024: Cathedral And John Connon School Triumphs Over Bombay Scottish In The U-19 Final

In an electrifying final at the Oval Grounds, Sachivalaya Gymkhana, the under-19 cricket team of Cathedral and John Cannon School clinched victory in the CISCE Zonal Tournament 2024. They faced off against the formidable Bombay Scottish High School in a match that drew fans and spectators from across the zone.

Batting first Cathedral and John Cannon School scored 127 for 3 in 12 overs and while chasing Bombay Scottish High School, Mahim was able to score only 92 for 6 in 12 overs.



The finals, held on April 30, 2024, showcased a phenomenal display of skill and teamwork, leading to a comfortable win for the Cathedral and John Cannon School. The highlight of the game was an outstanding innings by team captain Jai Bakshi, who scored a remarkable 75 runs, including 10 fours and 2 sixes. Bakshi’s leadership and strategic play were pivotal in securing the win.





The match concluded with Cathedral and John Cannon School setting a significant lead that Bombay Scottish High School could not overcome. This victory marks an important milestone for the team, demonstrating their dedication and prowess in the sport of cricket.



As champions of the CISCE Zonal Tournament, Cathedral and John Cannon School will advance to the next level of competition, where they aim to continue their winning streak. The school expresses its gratitude to all the players, coaching staff, and supporters who have been part of this journey.