Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Top Seed Sagar Struggles To Enter Semis

Sagar Kature, the men’s and boys' under-19 top top seed, had tough time getting past Santosh Kolapte before he made the boys' under-19 semifinal of the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis tournament held under the auspices TSTTA-Mumbai, here today at their gymkhana TT Hall.

Sagar, who plays with penholder grip, trailed 1-2 before he rallied to prevail 10-12, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5,11-7. While the second seed Vineet Deepak outplayed Arnav Kshirsagar in straight games (11-5, 11-6, 11-7), before making the last four grade, but the third seeded Ayush Sonawane was made to sweat out by Yuvraj Yadav, before earning the semifinal spot with a 5-11, 11-9, 12-10, 13-15, 13-11. Sanskar Basak, too, struggled and he had to sweat out against Vibhum Sadhale 11-8. 9-11, 11-7, 11-2 joining last four berth.

Results: Boys U-19 singles (Quarterfinals): (1)- Sagar Kasture bt Santosh Klapte 10-12, 11-4, 8-11, 11-5,11-7; Sanskar Basak bt Vibhum Sadhale 11-8. 9-11, 11-7, 11-2;Ayush Sonawane bt Yuvraj Yadav 5-11, 11-9, 12-10, 13-15, 13-11; Vineet Deepak bt Arnav Kshirsagar 11-5, 11-6, 11-7.

Boys U-17 singles (Quarterfinals): (1)- Vineet Deepak bt Ansh Kanavar 11-3, 11-8, 11-4;Ayush Sonawane bt Rishaan Kanani 11-8, 11-4, 11-2; Arnav Kshirsagar bt Merwyn Patel 11-5, 11-7, 11-9; Daksh Talwar bt Vivaan Thakkar 12-10, 1-7, 11-6.

Boys U-15 singles (Pre-quarterfinals): (1)- Vivek Rohera bt Sparsh Gosar 11-5, 11-8, 11-4; Aarya Panchal bt Ridant Verulkar 11-3, 11-7, 11-6; Zohan Beddingwala bt Ishaan Naik 11-3, 11-8, 11-6; Ansh Karnavar bt Nivaan Sheth 16-14, 7-11, 11-3, 11-5; Zain Shaikh bt Daksh Talwar 11-9, 1-11, 8-11, 12-10, 11-8; Akanksh Sahoo bt Hridhaan Vora 11-4, 9-11, 11-9. 11-3;Ryn Hooda bt Rishaan Kanani 2-11, 11-13,11-9, 11-9, 11-7; Vivaan Thakkar bt Merwyn Patel 19-12, 6-11, 11-6,11-8.

Boys U-13 singles (Pre-quarterfinals): (1)- Zihan Beddingwala bt Shourya Karkera 11-7, 11-5, 11-6; Hridhaan Vora bt Rishi Bhangadia 11-7, 10-12, 14-12, 11-8; Ishaan Naik bt Moksh Shahri 12-10, 11-6, 5-11, 10-12, 11-8; Nivaan Sheth bt Hridaan Pol 11-9, 11-5, 11-6; Aakarshan Yadav b Yuvraj Khandwala 11-8, 11-5, 11-5; Aarav Vora bt Ridant Verulkar 11-5, 11-9,11-8; Ayaan Athar bt Raghav Mahajan 12-10, 11-3, 7-11, 13-11; Zain Shaikh bt Swaraj Redkar 11-7, 11-7, 11-7.

Boys U-11 singles (Quarterfinals): Aakarshan Yadav bt Hridaan Pol 8-11, 11-9, 11-3, 11-5; Ayaan Athar bt Swaraj Redkar 11-7, 11-4, 11-9; Raghav Mahajan bt Yuvraj Khandwala 12-1o, 11-6, 11-6; Rishi Bhngadia bt Aadit Sonawane 11-3, 11-8, 11-9.

