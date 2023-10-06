 Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Niva Chaugule Upsets Fourth-Seeded Bhoomi Pitale
Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Niva Chaugule Upsets Fourth-Seeded Bhoomi Pitale

Niva Chaugule has caused a massive upset in the under-17 singles qualifying round in the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis tournament.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Friday, October 06, 2023, 10:52 PM IST
Niva Chaughule caused flutters as she upset fourth seeded  Bhoomi Pitale 3-1 (4-11, 11-9, 11-2, 11-3) in the girls under-17 singles qualifying round in the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis tournament held under the auspices TSTTA-Mumbai, here today at their gymkhana TT Hall.

However, favourite and top seed Divyanshi Bhowmick faced no such hiccups as she sailed into  the main draw with facile wins over her rivals in group I.

Tough competition ensues between Vineet Deepak and Kanshik Bohra:

Vineet Deepak , the top seed in the  boys -17 section, was fully stretched by Kanshik Bohra before he was through 3-2. In the same section, fifth seeded Yuvraj  Yadav was jolted by Nilesh Yedge, who rallied from 0-2 to beat him  1-11, 7-11, 11-1, 11-5,11-8.

However, Yuvraj later made amends by qualifying in the boys under-19 group VII. Also through was Santosh Kolapte from the group VIII.

Boys  U-17 Qualifiers:  Group I: 1. Vinod Deepak.. Group II: Vivaan Thakkar. Group III: Zain Shaikh. Group IV: Ayush Sonawane.. Group V: Nilesh Yedage. Group VI: Ansh  Karnavar.
Boys  U-15 Qualifiers: Group I: Zihar Beddingwla. Group II:  Aarav Vora.  Group III: Zian Shaikh. . Group IV: Ansh Karnavar. .

