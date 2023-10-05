Chembur Gymkhana District Ranking Table Tennis Tournament: Himadri Pal Stretched, Other Seeds Romp Through

Favourites and top seeds like Sagar Kasture in the boys under-19 as well as in the men’s singles romped through their qualifying rounds with ease to move into the main draw in the respective events in the Chembur Gymkhana district ranking table tennis tournament held under the auspices TSTTA-Mumbai, here today at their Gymkhana TT Hall.

While the results in the boys under-19 panned out as per the seedings, the men’s section did have some close matches in some of the groups. Particularly in group VIII, which saw Himadri Pal stretched first by Rohan Manmohan before he prevailed 3-2 and then went through another tough tie (3-2) against Nishan Bhattaral to emerge at the top of group VIII. Each of the groups consists of four players each in both of boys under-19 as well as in the men’s singles.

The following made the main draw:

Boys U-19 singles: Group I: 1. Sagar Kasture; 2. Samyak Langde. Group II: 1. Vineet Deepak; 2. Dhruv Choksi. Group III: 1. Ayush Sonawane; 2. Ansh Karnavar. Group IV: 1. Vibhum Sadhale; 2. Aryan Salian. Group V: 1. Sanskar Basak; 2. Vivek Rohera. Group VI: Arnav Kshirsaar; 2. Manish Tambe. Group VII: 1.Yuvraj Yadav; 2.Aarya Panchal. Group VIII: Santosh Kolapte; 2. Atharva Rane.

Men’s singles: (Group winners): Group I: Sagar Kasture; Group II:. Vineet Deepak. Group III: Ashish Das. Group IV: Atharva Rane. Group V: Ayush Sonawane. . Group VI: Nitesh Kumawat. Group VII: Raaquib Merchant. Group VIII: Geet Shah. Group IX: Himadri Pal. Group X: Sagar Dhanu. Group XI: Santosh Kolapte. Group XII: Satyajeet Machale.

