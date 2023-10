Chembur Gymkhana District-Ranking TT Tournament: Jr Divyanshi, Sagar Top Seeds For District-Ranking TT Meet

Star junior Divyanshi Bhowmick, just under-13 who has been makig waves with spate of triple crowns of late, has been top seeded in the girls under-17 and under15 singles events in the Chembur Gymkhana District ranking table tennis tournament held under the auspices TSTTA-Mumbai, which gets underway from tomorrow.

Sharing top honours in the men’s as well as under-19 singles seedings is Sagar Kasture, the under-19 winner in the recently held Khar Gymkhana tourney. The salient feature of this event is that performance in this tournament will be considered for selection in the Maharashtra State inter-district championships.

The seedings Men: 1. Sagar Kasture; 2. Sanskar Basak; 3. Shivam Shrivastav; 4. Bhavitavya Shah. Boys: (U-19): 1. Sagar Kasture; 2. Vineet Deepak; 3. Ayush Sonawane; 4. Sharveya Samant; Under-17: 1. Vinnet Deepak; 2. Ddhruv Shah; 3. Sharvey Samant, 4.Ayush Sonawane; Under-15: 1. Vivek Rohera; 2. Vivaan Thakkar, 3. Daksh Talwar, 4. Vivaan Sheth; Under-13: Zihan Beddingwala; 2. Zain Shaikh; 3. Aakarshan Yadav; 4. Nivaan Sheth; Under-11: Aakarshan Yadav; 2. Rishi Bhangadia; 3. Ayaan Athar; 4. Raghav Mahajan.

Girls: (U-17): 1. Divyanshi Bhowmick; 2. Urvi Churi; 3. Vaishnavi Jaiswal; 4. Bhoomi Pitale. Under-15: 1. Divyanshi Bhowmick; 2. Vaishnavi Jaiswal; 3. Saachi Mandhyan; 4. Tanvi Chukkal. Under-13: 1. Ayaana Beddingwala; 2. Myra Sangalkar; 3. Palak Jhawar; 5. Trissha Ludbe; Under-11: 1. Rittana Deolekar; 2. Vedika Jaiwala; 3. Palak Jhawar; 4. Anaysha Dwivedi.

