Accurate Springs Classical FIDE Rated Chess Tournament: Thrilling Finish On The Cards

A thrilling finish for honours between the three leaders is on the cards after the penultimate round of the Accurate Springs Classical FIDE rating chess tournament, organised by Indian Chess School at the Russian Centre for Science and Culture.

Vikramaditya Kulkarni, Amardeep Bartakke and Arnav Kherdekar registered victories over their respective rivals to remain undefeated with 6 points apiece and will fight for the title in the last round.

On the top board, top seed Vikramaditya Kulkarni faced the Sicilian Pelikan variation of 13th seed Piyush Narsikar. On move 16, Kulkarni won a crucial central pawn. The resulting battle with 2 Rooks on each side with a single pawn advantage to White then reached a position where Kulkarni was about to win the Black rook so his opponent threw in the towel on the 75th move.

On board 2, the game between Kavin Vijayakumar (seeded 23) & the 2nd seed Amardeep Bartakke started with an English Opening, Troger Variation. The Queen, Rook & 2 knights endgame was reached after Black sacrificed a Rook for a pawn & won an exchange on the next move. As a result, Amardeep broke through with 2 central passed pawns. Kavin had to sacrifice a knight to stop them. Amardeep's dominant knight wreaked havoc and clinched the game in 45 moves.

On board 3, the 7th seed Arnav Kherdekar upset the 3rd seed Pratik Shenvi (Elo 1813). The Dutch defense of Pratik was fittingly countered by Arnav leading to a Rook and opposite bishops, equal pawns endgame. Seeing no way to stop the pawn promotion of the 'a' file pawn, Pratik called it a day on the 45th move.

The last (7th) round will now conclude the Accurate Springs tournament being organized by Indian Chess School at the state-of-the-art Russian Centre for Science and Culture, which looks headed for a great finish on Thursday.

Key results of Round 6:

Vikramaditya Kulkarni 6 beat Piyush Narsikar 5

Kavin Vijayakumar 5 lost to Amardeep Bartakke 6

Arnav Kherdekar 6 beat Pratik Shenvi 4.5

Ram Parab 5.5 beat Om Gada 4

Yash Kapadi 4.5 drew with Elesh Tripathi 4.5

Sudeep Pillai 5 beat Arya Bagayatkar 4

Daksh Jagesia 5 beat Shraddha Padvekar 4

Vivek Iyer 4 lost to Naga Sai Karanam 5

Amey Dandekar 4.5 drew with Pulak Banerjee 4.5

