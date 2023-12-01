CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023: Suraj Chand & Veer Chotrani Are The Top Seeds

Maharashtra challengers Suraj Chand and Veer Chotrani are the number one and number two seeds respectively in the men’s event of the CCI-Western India Slam Squash Championship 2023, organized by the Cricket Club of India (CCI) under the auspices of the SRFI (Squash Rackets Federation of India).

The 78th edition of this prestigious tournament will be played at the CCI squash courts starting from Monday, December 4, 2023.

Tamil Nadu’s Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu and Rahul Baitha of Maharashtra are the joint third and fourth seeds.

Meanwhile, 15-year-old Anahat Singh, winner of women’s crown in the recently concluded National Squash championship, has been given the pride of place in both the girls’ under-19 and women’s draws.

Maharashtra Janet Vidhi is seeded second in the women’s competition while the joint third and fourth seeds are Chanidgarh’s Ananya Pandey and Maharashtra’s Nirupama Dubey.

In the second seed in the girls’ under-19 draw is Nirupama Dubey of Maharashtra, while Tamil Nadu’s M. Amritha Rajalakshmi and Reiva Nimbalkar of Maharashtra are the joint third and fourth seeds.

The seedings – Girls’ U-19: 1. Anahat Singh (DL), 2. Nirupama Dubey (MH), 3/4. M Amritha Rajalakshmi (TN), 3/4. Reiva Nimbalkar (MH), 5/8. Khushi Jaspal (MH), 5/8. Perina Sharma (DL), 5/8. Dhritih Kandpal (GJ), 5/8. Yashvi Lakhwani (MP).

Boys’ U-19: 1. Yuvraj Wadhwani (MH), 2. Ayaan Vaziralli (MH), 3/4. Sandhesh Pr (TN), 3/4. Rajasmin Sharma (UP), 5/8. Siddhant Rewari (MH), 5/8. Avalokit Singh (RJ), 5/8. Arjun Somani (MH), 5/8. Arush Chatterjee (DL).

Women: 1. Anahat Singh (DL), 2. Janet Vidhi (MH), 3/4. Ananya Pandey (CG), 3/4. Nirupama Dubey (MH), 5/8. Diya Yadav (USA), 5/8. Mehak Gupta (MH), 5/8. Reiva Nimbalkar (MH), 5/8. Chhavi Saran (RJ).

Men: 1. Suraj Chand (MH), 2. Veer Chotrani (MH), 3/4. Rahul Baitha (MH), 3/4. Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu (TN), 5/8. Om Semwal (MH), 5/8. Jaideep Singh Sethi (UP), 5/8. Vaibhav Chauhan (SR), 5/8. Avinash Sahani (MH).