 CCI Snooker Classic 2024: Sidharth Parikh, Vinay Swaminathan Storm Into Main Draw
Parikh put to good advantage his vast experience to outwit Khan to record a 73-44, 45-37, 64-23, and 72-60 frame scores victory.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Sunday, February 25, 2024, 08:01 PM IST
article-image

Seasoned cueist Siddharth Parikh was in prime form and with clinical approach sidelined Danish Khan by cruising to a quick 4-0 win in a best-of-7-frame final round qualifying match of the Rs 12.5 lakh prize-money CCI Snooker Classic 2024, organised by the Cricket Club of India, and played at the CCI’s Sir Wilson Jones billiards hall on Sunday. The lanky billiards pro, put to good advantage his vast experience to outwit Khan to record a 73-44, 45-37, 64-23, and 72-60 frame scores victory.

Meanwhile, Vinay Swaminathan dished out another steady performance and handed Sumeet Naidu a straight frame 4-0 (78-11, 65-44, 53-25, and 66-45) defeat to book his spot in the main draw.

Pune’s Pinak Anap showed solid fighting spirit and went on to overcome Mohsin Achhava 4-2 (51-60, 63-42, 60-59, 67-4, 67-42, and 71-50) in another final qualifying round match and move to the next phase of the tournament.

Results: Final qualifying: Pinak Anap bt Mohsin Achhava 4-2 (51-60, 63-42, 60-59, 67-4, 67-42, 71-50); Nitesh Madan bt Rohan Kothare 4-1 (76-20, 40-66, 89-56, 51-18, 61-19); Shahbaz Adil Khan bt Nikhilesh Pillai 4-1 (95(54)-16, 54-68, 70-12, 73-22, 62-26); Vinay Swaminathan bt Sumeet Naidu 4-0 (78-11, 65-44, 53-25, 66-45); Abhijeet Ranade bt Rahul Narang 4-2 (34-66(44), 30-66(41), 65-24, 63-34, 74-29, 65(47)-32); Siddharth Parikh bt Danish Khan 4-0 (73-44, 45-37, 64-23, 72-60);

